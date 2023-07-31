13 takeaways from Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their fifth practice during training camp on Monday, which featured plenty of highlights.

It was the fourth open practice of the summer, which was another non-padded workout. While the offense has dominated through the first four practices, things changed on Monday before the pads come on.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, defensive tackle Justin Jones, wide receiver Tyler Scott and center Cody Whitehair.

Following Monday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the fifth day of Bears training camp.

Defense won the day

Rough two-minute drill for the offense

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The offense executed a perfect two-minute drill on Saturday. But there wasn’t a repeat performance during Monday’s practice.

With 1:30 left on the clock — and facing the second-team defense — Fields and the offense failed to convert. What started as a solid drive, including a couple of nice catches by Chase Claypool, was derailed by a botched snap by Lucas Patrick and a holding penalty. Later, Fields took a deep shot that was picked off by safety Bralen Trahan.

In the two-minute situation today at Bears camp, Justin Fields and the offense were rolling vs the 2s with Chase Claypool making two nice catches for first downs. A holding penalty changed that. Fields then took his shot and was intercepted by safety Bralen Trahan in the EZ. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 31, 2023

Considering how the Bears struggled late at the end of games last season, the two-minute drill will continue to be a focal point this summer.

Chase Claypool had his best day of practice

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chase Claypool has been a punching bag for critics across the league this offseason, but he’s showing why people shouldn’t count him out heading into 2023.

Claypool continued his strong training camp showing with his best performance of the summer on Monday. Claypool received a ton of targets and made some nice catches, including back-to-back contested catches during the two-minute drill.

Good completion by QB1 after the fumble pic.twitter.com/8FFwiuihZ9 — 🐻⬇️(0-0) 🫠 (@Jayinkochi) July 31, 2023

Chase Claypool had a nice day. He showed the ability to use his body and make contested catches multiple times. If he can do that consistently it will be a BIG boost to the offense. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 31, 2023

It’s worth noting that Claypool was lined up against CB1 Jaylon Johnson for most of the 1-on-1 period, where Claypool showcased his ability to go up and make a play in contested situations.

Justin Fields was sharp during 7-on-7

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite managing his first multi-interception practice of training camp, Justin Fields had an overall solid day. He was at his best during the 7-on-7 period, where he completed 8-of-10 passes and managed to spread it around, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns.

Since we’ve been talking a lot about 7-on-7s on Hoge & Jahns, Justin Fields went 8-for-10 in it today at Bears camp. The ball was out quickly with a lot of short stuff. The ball was spread around, too. As Eberflus would say, the ball wasn’t on the ground a lot. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 31, 2023

Fields had some nice completions to Tyler Scott and Chase Claypool, who both went against CB1 Jaylon Johnson, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. Fields made quick decisions and spread the ball around during his best portion of the day.

Undrafted rookie Bralen Trahan had an impressive day

USA Today Sports

Bears fans, meet Bralen Trahan — the undrafted rookie defensive back out of Louisiana who was the standout performer from Monday’s practice. Trahan impressed in a big way with not one, but two interceptions — from two different quarterbacks, no less.

Trahan’s first interception came against P.J. Walker during the 11-on-11 period. He later picked off Justin Fields on a deep pass, into double coverage, intended for rookie Tyler Scott during the two-minute drill.

Undrafted rookie S Bralen Trahan with two interceptions today at Bears camp, the second coming on a heave from Fields for Tyler Scott in 1s vs. 2s team drills. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 31, 2023

Trahan is among the young, inexperienced players vying for a roster spot — or, at the very least, a spot on the practice squad. It’s certainly a strong start for Trahan, who will be looking to carry that over into the preseason.

Tyrique Stevenson bounced back

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had an up-and-down first week of training camp, but he kicked off the second week on a high note. Stevenson bounced back with an impressive outing, where there were two plays that stood out, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro.

After getting beat repeatedly by wide receiver DJ Moore earlier in camp, Stevenson finally got the best of Moore with a pass breakup during the 1-on-1 period.

Later during the 11-on-11 period, Stevenson recorded an interception of Fields on a ball intended for Chase Claypool.

Tyrique Stevenson just BLANKETED Chase Claypool and picked off Fields. GREAT play by the rookie. This dude is scrappy. #DaBears #Bears #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 31, 2023

It was an impressive start to the week for Stevenson, who has a chance to showcase his physicality when the pads come on. Especially as it appears he’s in a battle with fellow rookie Terell Smith for a starting job.

Emphasis on checkdowns for Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields needs to improve as a passer this season, and he’s already showing growth in what was a big weakness in 2022: Checkdowns. While Fields showed off his deep-ball accuracy at times last season, he struggled with the short, intermediate passes and taking what the defense gives him. And it was clearly a focal point for him this offseason.

There was an emphasis on checkdowns for Fields during Monday’s practice, where he completed three straight during the 7-on-7 period — completions to rookie Tyler Scott, Chase Claypool and DJ Moore.

3 straight checkdown completions from Justin Fields in 7 on 7s. One to the left side to Tyler Scott. One to Chase Claypool over the middle. And the last to DJ Moore to the left. Fields spreading it around and the WRs doing a nice job of creating separation and finding a soft… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

While it’s not the flashy plays we’ve grown accustomed to hearing through the first few practices, it’s an important development for Fields in an area of weakness last year.

Rookies Tyler Scott and Terell Smith battled

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

How about some rookie on rookie action in training camp?

Clay Harbor captured video of one rep between wide receiver Tyler Scott and cornerback Terell Smith that should have Bears fans very excited about the potential of both rookies.

This was a nice rep by both Bears rookies Terrell Smith and Tyler Scott. Smith jams Scott off the line and throws off the rhythm of his route. Scott keeps playing and uses his elite quickness to get open. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/lSEZBuPPue — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 31, 2023

While Scott bested Smith, it was a great rep for both rookies looking to make an immediate impact. This is a matchup worth keeping an eye on as training camp progresses.

DeMarcus Walker is a presence

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DeMarcus Walker has been a standout player early in training camp, which is impressive considering the Bears have yet to put the pads on. But Walker showed a tease of what we can expect when the pads do come one, where he’s bested tackles Braxton Jones and rookie Darnell Wright on a few occasions.

Walker has also brought a much-needed edge and fire to the defense, where those in attendance have noted he’s been “very loud and vocal.”

DeMarcus walker brings a lot of energy to this DL. Very loud and vocal out there too. #Bears https://t.co/9m9l4zmhyu — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 31, 2023

If Walker was bringing the intensity before, just wait until the hitting starts.

Pressure from defensive line got to Justin Fields at times

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Considering the Bears finished with the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, it’s encouraging to hear that the defensive line managed to get after Justin Fields a few times during Monday’s practice.

The defense forced Fields into several incompletions out of bounds because the pressure got to him. But it also forced Fields to check the ball down on several occasions, which is where he noticeably struggled last season.

The defense has made Justin Fields throw out of bounds multiple times with Defensive Line pressures DeMarcus Walker in hot pursuit this time. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

The real test will come when the pads go on this week, where the offensive line and defensive line can really bring the physicality.

Terell Smith continues to get starting opportunities

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have a competition brewing for the starting cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson between rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith. While Stevenson has been the favorite to win the job, Smith is very much in the race.

Smith has been receiving reps with the starters, rotating with Stevenson, over the last several practices. That continued Monday, where the Bears kicked off 11-on-11s with Smith running with the first-team defense.

Walk-throughs for 11 on 11s have started with CB Terrell Smith, out of Minnesota, in with the 1st team. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

While defensive coordinator Alan Williams previously said not to read too much into where certain guys are playing, it certainly feels like the team is giving Smith every opportunity to win the job against Stevenson. And Smith has been impressing through these first five practices.

Pads going on for the first time Tuesday

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The wait is over. After five practices in shorts, the Bears will put the pads on for the first time in training camp on Tuesday. While Matt Eberflus previously noted pads would come on Wednesday, center Cody Whitehair said it’ll happen a day earlier.

“That physicality level will pick up [Tuesday],” Whitehair said, via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “As big guys, we always look forward to that.”

Cody Whitehair says the #Bears will put the pads on tomorrow. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 31, 2023

The physicality will ramp up in a big way Tuesday, where we’ll get a better look at the offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and running back when the hitting commences.

Attendance update

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Some attendance updates from Monday’s practice: Wide receiver Dante Pettis remains on the non-football injury (NFI) list, while tight end Chase Allen wasn’t spotted at practice.

Outside of that, the Bears had perfect attendance for the fifth practice of training camp. We’ll see if their injury luck can continue once the pads come on tomorrow.

Bears attendance report:

WR Dante Pettis remains sidelined (NFI)

TE Chase Allen is absent — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire