13 takeaways from Chris Ballard’s training camp presser

The Indianapolis Colts reported for training camp Tuesday, which means general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media for the first time since breaking for summer.

While Ballard doesn’t typically give a whole lot of information when it comes to the team’s plans, we did get answers on several topics and subjects pertaining to players on the roster.

From injury updates to notes on free agents like Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton, here are some takeaways from Ballard’s press conference on Tuesday to begin training camp:

Condolences to victims of Greenwood shooting

#Colts GM Chris Ballard here to speak to the media. Starts out giving condolences to the victims of Greenwood. Asks when are our elected officials going to do something about these continued acts in our country rather than going for their own gain. pic.twitter.com/6oGIlvxJej — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) July 26, 2022

Tyquan Lewis close to a return

Ballard says Tyquan Lewis is getting close, Colts expect him back soon. McLeod had a procedure on his knee: "He's close. It's probably more us than him right now." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2022

Rodney McLeod had an offseason procedure

Rodney McLeod had a small procedure on his knee and the team is holding him back to start camp, but he’s “close,” per Chris Ballard. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) July 26, 2022

Mike Strachan also had a knee procedure

Mike Strachan had a knee procedure in the summer, Colts think he'll be back by end of training camp but will take a while. Eric Johnson had a minor back spasm, Colts don't think he'll be long. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2022

No time table for Shaquille Leonard

Ballard echoes Shaquille Leonard, saying there's no timetable for him to come back right now. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2022

Adjusting practice times to help with consistency

Colts moved practices back from 10 a.m. to noon in part because the team plays most of its games at 1, the goal is to help get the team's Circadian rhythms in line with when they'll play. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2022

T.Y. Hilton still in the mix, no talks with Julio Jones

Ballard on adding to the WR position: "We are still having those discussions." Says T.Y. Hilton is still in the mix. Says they haven't had any discussions about Julio Jones. "Those reports are wrong." — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 26, 2022

Julian Blackmon is good to go

Julian Blackmon is good to go. They’ll bring him along gradually but is ready to participate. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) July 26, 2022

3 position battles Ballard is watching

Ballard's position battles he outlines: – LT

– interior DL depth after Buckner/Stewart

– S — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2022

Addressing Kenny Moore's situation

Ballard declines to discuss details with the Kenny Moore II contract situation. “I think everybody wants more. … But there comes a time when it’s time to play.”

Doesn’t sound like this will linger. Both sides have made their statements, and they’re moving on. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 26, 2022

No talking Khari Willis out of retirement

Ballard gives credit to Khari Willis for finding his passion and want he wants to do with his life after football. “That’s what I want for every player.” #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 26, 2022

Left tackle battle comes down to chemistry

As for the left tackle evaluation, Ballard wants to see who works best within the unit. 1-on-1 battles are going to have winners and losers, but who works best in the group. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) July 26, 2022

Praise for Matt Ryan

Chris Ballard is beaming about Matt Ryan’s start on and off the field in Indianapolis. The number one similarity with Ryan and Philip Rivers? Ballard sees two minds that are “obsessed” with every piece of the process that ultimately leads to game day. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/oCaAE72HO1 — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) July 26, 2022

