The 13 sub-60 rounds in PGA history

Shooting a sub-60 round of golf on the PGA Tour is one nearly impossible feat, made evident by the fact that only 13 pros have ever pulled off the remarkable round.

Cameron Young is the latest on this unique PGA list, which came at TPC River Highlands (Cromwell, Conn.) during the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Here is the updated rundown of sub-60 rounds on the PGA Tour…

Note: Bryson DeChambeau shot a 58 during a LIV Golf event in 2023, making the overall total 14.)

59: Al Geiberger (1977)

The first to accomplish one of golf’s greatest feats and he did it during the second round of the Memphis Classic at Colonial Country Club.

59: Chip Beck (1991)

During the third round of the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational at the Sunrise Golf Course, Chip Beck shot a 13-under on the par-72 layout.

59: David Duval (1999)

Duval, a former No.1-ranked player in the world, won 13 PGA Tour tournaments between 1997 and 2001, and this proved how good he was during his peak.

59: Paul Goydos (2010)

Not a household name and he never won a major, but Goydos is in the 59-round fraternity. His low score was on the opening round of the John Deere Classic.

59: Stuart Appleby (2010)

At the Greenbrier Classic, Appleby won his fifth PGA Tour title with a final-round 59 to become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to break 60.

59: Jim Furyk (2013); 58: (all-time record, 2016)

On August 7, 2016, at 46 years old, Jim Furyk shot a 58 on the PGA Tour during the final round of the Travelers Championship, held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Three years prior, he shot a 59 in the second round of the 2013 BMW Championship.

59: Justin Thomas (2017)

Justin Thomas posted the seventh 59 and eighth sub-60 score in PGA Tour history at the 2017 Sony Open.

59: Adam Hadwin (2017)

Adam Hadwin fired a 13-under 59 at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, becoming the eighth player in PGA Tour history to shoot 59. His achievement came during Round 3 at La Quinta Country Club, one of three courses being played for the tournament.

59: Brandt Snedeker (2018)

Another player without a major, but Snedeker was on fire when he shot 11-under 59 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship thanks to a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 9—his final hole of the day at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

59: Kevin Chappell (2019)

Kevin Chappell shot a 59 during the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2019

59: Scottie Scheffler (2020)

Scottie joined the sub-60 club in 2020, firing a 12 under at The Northern Trust, where he would finish tied for fourth. Not bad for a Rookie campaign.

59: Cameron Young (2024)

Young is the latest to join the list after an incredible 11-under Round 3 at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. The score created a giant jump up the 2024 Travelers Championship, where he was 2 under after the first days.

