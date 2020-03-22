13 still-available free agents who might interest Eagles

The Eagles have brought in several new players in the first week of free agency, but free agency isn't over yet.

Over the past few seasons, the Birds have found contributing players later - sometimes much later - in the offseason.

Here are 13 players who are still available and might make some sense:

WR Breshad Perriman

The former first-round pick is coming off the most productive season of his career and he's still just 26. He caught 36 passes for 645 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019. And there's an Eagles connection because the Ravens drafted Perriman when Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl was still a scout with the Ravens.

WR Demarcus Robinson

He might not be the most attractive option but he's young and fast and likely cheaper than others. In 2019, Robinson caught 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns with the Chiefs, who were stacked on offense. There was some smoke around Robinson and the Eagles and as a low-cost option, this would make some sense.

WR Marcus Johnson

Johnson, 25, was with the Eagles in 2017 but didn't play a whole lot. He caught four passes for 45 yards. Since then, he's had a little more success with the Colts. In eight games in Indy in 2019, Johnson caught 17 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. This wouldn't be a major splash but Johnson showed some talent in camp with the Eagles back in 2017 and he's still young enough that there might be more upside.

WR Robby Anderson

The Temple product is the best receiver left on the market but the 26-year-old won't be cheap. The speedy receiver is a proven deep threat in the NFL. In 2019, he caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns. He might be out of the Eagles' price range.

QB Joe Flacco

If the Eagles are truly happy with Nate Sudfeld as their backup quarterback, they won't even look at Flacco. But if the Eagles are hesitant to give Sudfeld the No. 2 role, Flacco is available and is from the Philly area. So maybe the 35-year-old would want to come home to finish his career as Carson Wentz's backup. Flacco is coming off a neck injury, so that would need to check out first.

OT LaAdrian Waddle

After Halapoulivaati Vaitai left for a big contract with the Lions, the Eagles are left with former rugby player Jordan Mailata as their top backup tackle. If he's not ready, they could be in trouble. Waddle, 28, signed to be the Bills' swing tackle last year but suffered a quad injury and lost the season. So in a market where underachieving OL are getting paid, Waddle won't be too expensive. He's never been a great lineman, but Waddle has played in 61 career game with 31 starts.

RB Carlos Hyde

The 29-year-old running back had a 1,000-yard season in Houston in 2019 and also had six touchdowns. At 229 pounds, he'd be a nice complement to Miles Sanders and if the price is right, maybe a one-year deal in Philly would work out.

LB Darron Lee

The former first-round pick has never lived up to his draft status but he's still just 25 and is the type of speedy, athletic linebacker the Eagles like these days. Lee played in 16 games with two starts for the Chiefs last season after 40 games (36 starts) with the Jets.

LB Joe Walker

Laugh if you want, but if Walker hadn't already been in Philly, he'd be billed as the exact type of linebacker the Eagles would be interested in. He's a relatively speedy and athletic linebacker with four years of experience who became a starter in Year 4 for the Cardinals. In 2019, the former Eagles' seventh-rounder played all 16 games for Arizona and started 11.

LB Reggie Ragland

The former second-round pick fell out of the linebacker rotation with the Chiefs as the 2019 season progressed. His best season came in 2018, when he had 86 tackles and an interception. Wouldn't be an expensive option but could be a fit at the SAM with the Eagles.

CB Logan Ryan

The Eagles traded for Darius Slay but they don't exactly have the other cornerback position figured out. Ryan, a local product, could come in and solidify the secondary in a hurry. The problem here is that Ryan reportedly wants a lot of money and after paying Slay, it seems unlikely the Eagles will want to dish out more dough to another 29-year-old corner.

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

He's 30 but Wreh-Wilson would be a cheaper option than Logan for the Eagles. And after playing the last four seasons in Atlanta, he has a ton of familiarity with new DBs coach Marquand Manuel. The former Titans third-round pick has played in 60 career games with 17 starts.

Update: Wreh-Wilson is going back to Atlanta.

DE Jabaal Sheard

Maybe Vinny Curry comes back at age 32 but if he goes elsewhere, the Eagles could replace him with a younger and more consistent player. At 6-3, 268 pounds, he's not exactly the prototype for a Jim Schwartz defensive end, but Sheard can play as a 4-3 end. And the 30-year-old has had at least 4 1/2 sacks in each of his last five seasons. He was a starter in Indy for three years but was a rotational guy for a couple seasons before that.

