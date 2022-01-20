13 reasons why Eagles GM will look to trade a 2022 first-round pick for more draft assets in 2023

During the 2021 NFL offseason, Howie Roseman was able to trade Carson Wentz and land a pre-draft deal with the Dolphins, resulting in three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but after listening to his end of the season press conference, Philadelphia’s top decision-maker could have something even more brazen up his sleeves.

The Eagles are technically still in the midst of a rebuild and although they made the postseason, last year was still supposed to be about seeing what they had at quarterback and other key positions.

That press conference, coupled with a lack of star power in the upcoming draft is why the evaluation will continue, giving Hurts another year as the starter, but could Roseman move one of his coveted 2022 assets in hopes of greener pastures in 2023?

If Roseman still has dreams of a more conventional superstar passer or a once-in-a-lifetime pass rusher, the 2023 draft could offer at minimum, seven quarterbacks for Philadelphia and other teams to start targeting.

If Philadelphia dreams of an all-world pass-rusher or stud wide receiver, an extra first-round pick would be gold.

Here are some of the top 2023 signal-callers, a star running back, and one all-world edge rusher that could have Roseman waiting patiently for that greener pasture.

Top 2023 NFL Draft targets

1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young drops back to pass during the first half against Auburn.

The Alabama connection would make this one difficult for all involved, but there’s no doubt that Bryce Young is by far a more dynamic passer than the player currently under center in Philadelphia.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young finished this season 314-of-462 passing, for 4,322 yards, 43 TDs, and 4 INTs.

Young carried on the strong play at the position from Jalen Hurts, Tua, and Mac Jones and he’s the clear No. 1 player for 2023.

2. Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

Philadelphia loves edge rushers and Nick Saban has one of the best on the planet currently awaiting his turn.

The 6’4″ 243-Pound sophomore has been dominant since stepping on campus.

Anderson recorded seven sacks over his last six games as a freshman and this year he has had 91 tackles and 15.5 sacks on the season.

Jadeveon Clowney, like off the edge, Anderson can run with running backs and wideouts.

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Stroud and Young will likely battle for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and he’s another dynamic passer.

Stroud finished his first season as the Buckeyes starter going 280-of-395 passing, for 3,862 yards, 38 TDs, and 5 INTs.

Ohio State’s star redshirt freshman was prolific this season was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as a result.

4. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College

ESPN’s Mel Kiper rated the 6-foot-5, 226-pound Jurkovec as the No. 6 draft-eligible quarterback for 2022 before he decided to return to school.

In 2020, Jurkovec passed for 2,558 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 starts for Boston College, becoming the first BC quarterback with four or more 300-yard passing performances since Matt Ryan in 2007. Ryan was the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

Jurkovec transferred to BC from Notre Dame after the 2019 season.

This season, Jurkovec suffered a hand injury in Week 2 and underwent surgery. Playing in Boston College’s final four regular-season games, the strong-armed Jurkovec passed for 589 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

In Pro Football Network’s latest 2023 mock draft, Phil Jurkovec is projected to go off the board to the Falcons with the eighth overall pick.

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

There are true No. 1 wideouts and there is Smith-Njigba, the best of Ohio State’s most recent bunch of star wideouts.

Smith-Njigba’s 347 receiving yards (on 15 receptions with three touchdowns) set a new postseason record in the Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

6. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

A gunslinger who only lacks the height to match his moxie, Haener passed for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns this past season, and almost entered the transfer portal before returning to Fresno.

7. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson



Ncaa Football Clemson At Louisville

After Uiagalelei had a breakout performance throwing for 439 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Notre Dame, he regressed in 2021. The lowest rated passer in the ACC this season, Uiagalelei has 2,059 passing yards and is completing 54.7% of his passes, along with nine touchdowns to eight interceptions.

A big 2022 season could have him in line for top billing in the 2023 draft.

8. Bijan Robinson,RB, Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) takes the ball down the field during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Mlc Ut V Kansas 0858

If the Eagles truly are considering moving away from Miles Sanders when his contract expires, Robinson could be the next home-runner hitter for Nick Sirianni’s offense and a dual-threat that rivals Alvin Kamara.

The Texas sophomore finished the 2021 season with 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Longhorns.

9. Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina has something brewing in Conway, South Carolina.

For the second consecutive season, McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

McCall leads the nation’s passing efficiency with a rating of 207.95 and is also first in both yards per pass attempt (12.12) and passing yards per completion (16.61).

10. Tanner Mordecai, SMU, JR.

A gunslinger, Mordecai went 308-of-454 passing this season, for 3,628 yards, 39 TDs, and 12 INTs.

Mordecai signed with Oklahoma in 2018 as a four-star prospect and backed up the likes of Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Spencer Rattler before finally making the decision to transfer.

A likely day 3 pick in 2022 had he declared, Mordecai is fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 39, which also set a new American Athletic Conference single-season record for touchdown passes.

11. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

A redshirt sophomore, Hartman was 21/46 passing, for 213 YDS, 2 TD, 4 INT in Wake Forest’s loss to Pitt in the ACC Championship game. After being outplayed by Kenny Pickett, Hartman returned to Wake Forest, where he’ll be one of the top passers in America.

12. Brennan Armstrong, UVA

As one Virginia staffer recently claimed: “Brennan’s mentality is unmatched, he believes he’s the best in the country and wants to prove it.”

A third-team All-ACC behind Pickett and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

Armstrong’s per-game averages of 404.5 passing yards and 427.3 yards total offense are second only in the Bowl Subdivision to Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, and he could make a case for the top pick in 2023 despite seeking information on his potential draft status for 2022.

13. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Van Dyke is likely returning to Miami in 2022 under new head coach Mario Cristobal, who was hired Monday after the firing of Manny Diaz.

Van Dyke broke out after taking over for an injured D’Eriq King, passing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions, plus a 62.3% completion rate in 10 games.

