13 Ravens to watch in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team

When the Ravens make the short drive over to Landover to face the Washington Football Team on Saturday night, there will be more intrigue than usual for a preseason finale. And not just because of the chance for a record-breaking 20th straight preseason win.

With a compressed August schedule, the Ravens could give their starting quarterback his first live snaps of the preseason on the same night they figure out the back end of their roster. The team’s regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders is just over two weeks away, and not everything has been taken out for a test drive yet.

As the NFL’s Tuesday deadline for 53-man rosters approaches, here are 13 Ravens worth watching at FedEx Field, from big-name starters to on-the-bubble rookies.

QB Lamar Jackson

After sitting out the Ravens’ first two games, Jackson is expected to make his preseason debut against a talented Washington defense. The tempo will be a little faster than what he’s faced in practice recently; because of injuries, the heat and practice protocols, Ravens quarterbacks haven’t had to worry much about aggressive cornerback play or an in-your-face pass rush.

If history is any guide, Jackson will play no more than about a quarter before backup Tyler Huntley takes over. In 2019, Jackson’s first (and so far only) preseason as a starter, he played a couple of series in the Ravens’ first two games. He won’t have a lot of firepower available out wide, but he can still show off the improved technique he’s maintained throughout training camp.

LT Ronnie Stanley

Stanley sat out Wednesday’s practice, along with starting right tackle Alejandro Villanueva, but returned Thursday and looked close to game-ready. If he finally gets the green light at left tackle, he could have one heck of a measuring stick staring back at him. Washington defensive end Chase Young, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, opened his preseason with an impressive pass-rush win against New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn before sacking quarterback Cam Newton.

Stanley said Tuesday that he believes he’ll be “full-go” by Week 1, but acknowledged that the flexibility in his surgically repaired ankle hasn’t fully returned. He’s confident it will. “I feel a little bit better every day I come back on the field,” he said.

G Ben Cleveland

The third-round pick missed the Ravens’ first two preseason games while recovering from a concussion, and his availability for the finale is unclear. Cleveland returned to practice Monday but has been a limited participant throughout the week. He walked off the field Wednesday with an athletic trainer with about 45 minutes left in practice.

The longer he’s out, the more ground he’ll have to make up on Ben Powers, who offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Wednesday said is “really, really dialed in. He’s more experienced now, so I think he’s improving and doing well. Right now, I think he’s taking advantage of the opportunity bestowed upon him.”

OL Tyre Phillips

Phillips, likely the team’s top swing tackle candidate, missed the Ravens’ win Saturday over the Carolina Panthers after suffering a minor ankle injury. He returned to practice this week, and he should be available despite a brief lower-body scare in Thursday’s session. If Stanley plays a couple of series at left tackle, the Ravens could get both Powers and Phillips a look at left guard with the first-team line.

The 2020 third-round pick is one of the Ravens’ most physically gifted linemen, but he’s had to split his repetitions between tackle and guard in camp, and struggled at times at both spots. Because of the shortened preseason and Phillips’ injury last week, the Ravens will get only two games to help determine where he fits best.

OT Adrian Ealy

The undrafted rookie played just seven offensive snaps against the New Orleans Saints and just 11 against Carolina, by far the fewest of any offensive lineman. It’s not because Ealy’s underqualified; if the Ravens didn’t think the Oklahoma product could play, he would’ve been cut already.

So his workload Saturday could be telling. Ealy impressed in his limited time Saturday, tossing a couple of Panthers defenders to the ground. The less he plays, the more the Ravens might be interested in keeping him from prying eyes. Ealy could be the kind of prospect general manager Eric DeCosta wants to stash as a developmental practice squad player.

RB Ty’Son Williams

With every game that Williams plays in, and every practice that the injured Justice Hill (ankle) misses, the second-year running back seems to move a little closer to the right side of the bubble. Roman said Wednesday that Williams, who has 20 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 38 yards this preseason, is “really making a case” for himself.

Williams’ final challenge could be proving his special teams value, as Hill did last year. He’s played just five snaps total there so far. “That’s just a really big part of what we do,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said Wednesday. “If you can do those things and you earn a spot on this team, well, then you know what? We’ll find a role for you and we’ll make it work.”

WR James Proche II

Proche, maybe the Ravens’ most consistent receiver throughout camp, has played himself off the roster bubble. He’s beaten starters in practice. He beat Panthers defensive backs in last week’s joint practices. Saturday’s game could be a springboard into the regular season.

Proche has just three catches on four targets for 14 yards this preseason, but Roman cautioned that receivers have only so much control over how often they’re targeted, adding: “He’s done a really good job this offseason.” With wide receiver Rashod Bateman sidelined by a groin injury and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown still recovering from a hamstring injury, the Ravens need reliable options at their slot receiver position.

TE Josh Oliver

After two injury-marred years in Jacksonville, Oliver is close to entering a season healthy for the first time in his NFL career. He hasn’t been explosive (11 catches for 72 yards), nor has he been as sure-handed as the Ravens would like (one red-zone fumble), but Oliver’s productivity has him solidly in the lead in the team’s third-tight-end battle.

Maybe most encouraging for the Ravens is Oliver’s blocking ability. When the Jaguars drafted him in the third round in 2019, he was regarded as a gifted athlete but a raw blocker. “He’s stronger than you might think he is, so he can hang in there blocking pretty good,” Roman said Wednesday. “He just needs to continue to keep improving. But we definitely see some potential there.”

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

One of Ferguson’s more productive games last year came against Washington in Landover, where he had his first sack of the season and finished with three tackles. Ferguson will return on something of a career upswing, with two strong preseason performances and Martindale hailing his work in practice. “Everything is clicking for me right now,” Ferguson said Thursday. “I’m trying to keep it rolling.”

The 2019 third-round pick has picked up his play since the Ravens signed outside linebacker Justin Houston, a move that seemed to endanger his roster chances. If Ferguson continues to set the edge as a run defender and show improvement as a pass rusher, he’ll make it easy for Ravens officials to keep him.

CB Chris Westry

With fifth-round pick Shaun Wade traded to New England, Westry’s a good bet to make the 53-man roster. He’s played often on both defense and special teams in the preseason, and in camp he’s used his 6-foot-4 frame to jam wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and contest throws downfield. “A guy that’s that big and that long and that fast … I don’t know how we got him here, but God bless Eric [DeCosta] for doing it,” defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said last week.

Westry just needs to get through the weekend in good shape. It’d also help if he keeps a low profile Saturday. He drew a taunting penalty against New Orleans and got some tough love from the coaches during a special teams period Wednesday.

S Ar’Darius Washington

If the Ravens are going to start another undrafted-rookie streak — until last year, at least one had made the team’s season-opening roster for 16 straight years — Washington will be the one to do it with. The Ravens have played the Texas Christian product in the slot, where there’s not much depth, and he’s held up well in coverage. At 5 feet 8, 176 pounds, Washington is small for a special teams player, but he’s found a way to make plays there, too.

“He’s instinctive; he’s around the football,” Martindale said last week, before the Ravens faced Carolina. “He’s starting to understand the system better and how to disguise and how to do different things, and I think he’s going to be fun to watch in the next two games.”

S Geno Stone

After opening the preseason with two interceptions against the Saints, Stone had a quiet but effective game on defense against the Panthers. Special teams play remains an important consideration for the Ravens’ reserve safeties, and the team wasn’t afraid to throw Stone out there in his two appearances last season. He should get a good number of snaps on defense and special teams against Washington.

“I’ve got stuff to work on,” Stone said after the win over New Orleans. “You always have something to work on. I’m just ready to keep improving, get better working with these guys in the locker room. I got a lot of help from the [defensive backs]. There’s a lot of experience in that room.”

K Jake Verity

Justin Tucker can take the night off. Every chance the Ravens get to showcase Verity’s strong right leg, they’ll happily take. The undrafted rookie has boomed his kickoffs and nailed all three of his field-goal attempts from 40-plus yards. Verity’s playing for a job somewhere outside Baltimore, which means DeCosta will be taking calls and hearing offers.

“This kid just came in, he put his head down, and honestly, he went to work,” Horton said Wednesday. “He’s going to work every day, and he’s getting better. He’s making his kicks. He’s not only doing them in practice, but he’s showing up in games, which is big, because you get a lot of exposure. A lot of teams get to see you, and he’s making the most of his opportunities.”