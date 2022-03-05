13 prospects to watch for Chiefs on Day 3 of combine workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues on Saturday with more on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the defensive linemen and linebackers work out from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the unique task of adding some young contributors who can help this team get back to the Super Bowl after falling short in 2021. They managed to snag three key contributors (Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith) across the 2021 NFL draft just a season ago. Can they add more instant impact players through the 2022 NFL draft?

Keep an eye on the following players from the three positions groups working out on Friday. A standout performance could put any number of those players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Edge rushers

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo: The Chiefs already have two Michigan edge rushers under contract (at least for now), why not add a third? Ojabo even claims to study and model his game after Frank Clark already. Ojabo isn’t planning to do the bench press, but he’s going to do all the on-field work. Many expect him to put on a show.

Ohio State EDGE Tyreke Smith: A toolsy and heady player who is sort of flying under the radar right now. I also feel like Smith is a better athlete than he gets credit for and it’ll show at the combine. Will be interested to see if he put on any good weight since the Senior Bowl.

USC EDGE Drake Jackson: One of the forgotten edge rushers of this class, Jackson reportedly has bulked up ahead of the combine, gaining nearly 40 pounds of good weight. He’s a freaky athlete with a high motor and claimed he was going to let it show on Saturday. When you promise reporters a show in Indianapolis, you better put up or shut up.

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis: A bit of a polarizing player in this class. Some people seem to think Karlaftis is a top-10 pick, while others barely have him making the first round. A good or bad showing at the combine could cement either one of those stances. Unfortunately, he won’t be running a 40-yard dash at the combine, though. That means some questions will remain unanswered until his pro day.

Notre Dame EDGE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa: One of the stronger edge rushers in this class on tape, I expect Tagavailoa-Amosa to put up some great numbers on the bench press. He’s a guy who can probably play outside in base and reduce inside and cause some problems on passing downs and be really disruptive. He looks a little stiff in the hips at times, so I’m curious to see his on-field work.

Defensive tackles

LSU DT Neil Farrell: One of the better run-defending nose guards in this class, Farrell displays some freakish strength and quickness on the field. Unfortunately, he won’t do the bench press due to a wrist injury, but I’m interested in seeing all of his other drills and on-field work.

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey: There is some history between Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey and Winfrey from their time at Oklahoma. “I’ve never gone against an offensive lineman that’s given me that many problems,” Winfrey said of Humphrey. He has super high standards for himself, so I expect him to put on a show in the on-field drills.

Texas A&M DT Jayden Peevy: Peevy is one of the most immovable, run-stopping defensive tackles in this draft class. He played basketball in high school before making the switch to football as a Junior and I think he’s probably one of the more underrated athletes in Indy this week.

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt: If I had to take a stab at the most athletic defensive tackle in this class, Wyatt would be the guy. He was a track & field athlete in high school, doing shot put and discus. His strength and speed flashes on the field often with the Georgia Bulldogs and was instrumental in them becoming national champions.

Linebackers

Georgia LB Quay Walker: One of the better size/speed athletes in the linebacker class, Walker has a chance to put up a rare combine performance. It helps that teammates in the linebacker room, Channing Tindall and Nakobe Dean, are also competing. I feel like it’ll bring out the best in all three players.

Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez: A former track and field athlete, Rodriguez has a chance to open some eyes at the combine. He led the Big 12 in tackles this past season with 123, but he needs to prove that he can run with his 5-11 and 225-pound frame.

Utah LB Nephi Sewell: Brother to last year’s No. 7 overall pick, Penei Sewell, Nephi plays an entirely different position and plays it well. He’s a bit of a do-it-all player, but I love how quickly he can diagnose, close and wrap up. Curious to see how he tests at the combine, specifically in the 40-yard dash, 3-cone and short shuttle drills.

Illinois LB Jake Hansen: Hyper-productive player for the Illini defense, but also a big-time leader. He’s impressive taking on blockers, so I expect him to do a good job in the bench press. Otherwise, I’m generally curious to see how he tests compared to some of the other players in this class. He doesn’t get the athlete label often, but I think he’ll surprise some people.

