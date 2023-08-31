13 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class D football in 2023
Tioga Central left an unforgettable impression on the 2022 high school football season with a 63-point outburst in the state final to repeat as New York's Class D champion.
Most of the talent from that Tigers team returns this year to lead Players to Watch in Class D of Section 4. That includes quarterback Caden Bellis, who was named Class D Co-Player of the Year by the New York State Sports Writers Association.
Four other returning Tigers were first-team all-state: Valentino Rossi, Tate McCauley, Ousmane Duncanson and Evan Sickler. The Tigers' Drew Macumber was named to the second team.
Walton's Colby Phraner is another first-team all-state choice back for more.
Here are 13 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class D football in 2023 based on coaches' submissions.
Caden Bellis, Tioga, quarterback/safety, Sr.
Ousmane Duncanson, Tioga, running back/linebacker, Sr.
Garrett Godfrey, Tioga, offensive line/defensive line, Jr.
More: Q&A with Waverly’s Joey Tomasso: A wide range of topics explored in this one
Seth Hunter, Walton, RB/WR/LB/DB, Sr.
Tate MaCauley, Tioga, offensive line/defensive line, Jr.
Drew Macumber, Tioga, running back/linebacker, Sr.
Colby Phraner, Walton, fullback/linebacker, Sr.
Kaiden Prado, Newark Valley, running back/linebacker, Sr.
Alec Rosenberg, Newark Valley, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.
Cameron Rought, Tioga, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.
Valentino Rossi, Tioga, receiver/defensive back, Sr.
Evan Sickler, Tioga, receiver/defensive back, Sr.
Karson Sindoni, Tioga, tight end/defensive end, Sr.
Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today
This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Top players in Section 4 Class D football heading into 2023 season