13 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class D football in 2023

Tioga Central left an unforgettable impression on the 2022 high school football season with a 63-point outburst in the state final to repeat as New York's Class D champion.

Most of the talent from that Tigers team returns this year to lead Players to Watch in Class D of Section 4. That includes quarterback Caden Bellis, who was named Class D Co-Player of the Year by the New York State Sports Writers Association.

Four other returning Tigers were first-team all-state: Valentino Rossi, Tate McCauley, Ousmane Duncanson and Evan Sickler. The Tigers' Drew Macumber was named to the second team.

Walton's Colby Phraner is another first-team all-state choice back for more.

Tioga quarterback Caden Bellis carries the ball as Randolph's Xander Hind goes for the tackle during the Tigers' 41-34 win in a NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal Nov. 25, 2022 at Union-Endicott.

Here are 13 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class D football in 2023 based on coaches' submissions.

Caden Bellis, Tioga, quarterback/safety, Sr.

Ousmane Duncanson, Tioga, running back/linebacker, Sr.

Garrett Godfrey, Tioga, offensive line/defensive line, Jr.

Seth Hunter, Walton, RB/WR/LB/DB, Sr.

Tate MaCauley, Tioga, offensive line/defensive line, Jr.

Drew Macumber, Tioga, running back/linebacker, Sr.

Colby Phraner, Walton, fullback/linebacker, Sr.

Kaiden Prado, Newark Valley, running back/linebacker, Sr.

Alec Rosenberg, Newark Valley, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.

Cameron Rought, Tioga, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.

Valentino Rossi, Tioga, receiver/defensive back, Sr.

Evan Sickler, Tioga, receiver/defensive back, Sr.

Karson Sindoni, Tioga, tight end/defensive end, Sr.

