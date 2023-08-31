Class AA football in Section 4 has been dominated by western rivals Corning and Elmira over the last decade, with the programs combining to win eight of the nine sectional championship games played since 2013.

Corning comes into the season seeking a fourth consecutive sectional title.

Elmira's bid to regain the top spot after losses in the last three sectional finals will be spearheaded by Amir Williams, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022 and the lone returning all-state Class AA player in Section 4.

Here are 13 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class AA football in 2023 based on input from the coaches.

Elmira's Amir Williams (41) carried several Union-Endicott defenders for a big gain during a 37-20 loss to the Tigers in football Sept. 23, 2022 at the new Thomas J. Hurley Athletic Complex at Elmira High School.

Jack Bierman, Corning, tight end/linebacker, Sr.

Kayon Flint, Elmira, running back/linebacker, Jr.

James Freeman, Corning, wingback/linebacker, Jr.

Johnnie Garcia, Elmira, running back/linebacker, Sr.

Evan Garvin, Elmira, quarterback, Sr.

Jack Segrue, Binghamton, offensive line, Sr.

Paddy Segrue, Binghamton, offensive line, Sr.

Kashif Summers, Binghamton, running back, Sr.

A.J. Thomas, Corning, fullback/linebacker, Sr.

Andy Vo, Binghamton, offensive line, Sr.

Amir Williams, Elmira, running back/defensive line, Jr.

Brody Wolfe, Corning, wingback/safety, Sr.

Chris Woodard, Elmira, tight end/defensive end, Sr.

