13 players listed on initial Week 11 Saints injury report vs Rams

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The initial Week 11 New Orleans Saints injury report is here, and it’s a lot to take in. A staggering 13 players are listed on Wednesday’s first report as having been absent or limited in practice due to injuries and illnesses. We’ll get a better idea of the Los Angeles Rams’ participation on Wednesday after they wrap up practice on the West Coast. For now, here’s what we know:

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Josh Andrews (illness)

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

DNP

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

DNP

LT James Hurst (concussion)

DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

DE Cameron Jordan (eye)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

S Marcus Maye (abdomen)

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (triceps)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

DNP

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Limited

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DNP

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories