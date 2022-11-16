13 players listed on initial Week 11 Saints injury report vs Rams

Reuters

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court in Atlanta has set Nov. 22 arguments in the Justice Department's challenge to a judge's appointment of an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in a process that could wall some of them off from a criminal investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in September named Raymond Dearie to serve as "special master" to review the records, granting a request made by Trump as he battles the department's investigation into his retention of sensitive government materials after leaving office last year. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday set the date for the arguments.