13 players listed on initial Week 11 Saints injury report vs Rams
The initial Week 11 New Orleans Saints injury report is here, and it’s a lot to take in. A staggering 13 players are listed on Wednesday’s first report as having been absent or limited in practice due to injuries and illnesses. We’ll get a better idea of the Los Angeles Rams’ participation on Wednesday after they wrap up practice on the West Coast. For now, here’s what we know:
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Josh Andrews (illness)
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
DNP
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
LT James Hurst (concussion)
DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
S Marcus Maye (abdomen)
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)
DNP
DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)
Limited
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP