13 players for Duck fans to watch in Under Armour All-American Bowl on Wednesday

It’s All-American Bowl season in the world of college football recruiting, and things kick off on Wednesday afternoon with the 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl down in Orlando, Florida.

The game will be televised on ESPN, kicking off at 1 p.m. PT. A total of six Oregon Duck signees from the 2024 recruiting class are playing in the game, looking to showcase their skills and prove why they were such highly-rated recruits throughout the process.

On top of just the Oregon commits, though, there are a lot of players in this game who Duck fans should keep an eye on. Whether or not they considered Oregon in the recruiting process — and could potentially consider them again in a potential transfer situation down the road — some of the best players in the nation will be playing in this game.

Here’s who you should keep an eye on:

5-star DL Aydin Breland

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

UA All-American Team: Team Fire

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 16

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: I think any Oregon fan would agree that they can’t wait to see what Breland, the second-highest-rated commit in the 2024 Ducks’ class, is able to do on the field. He brings a high ceiling to Eugene and can show it off in a big way on Wednesday.

4-star WR Jeremiah McCLellan

Photo Courtesy of Jeremiah McClellan

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 94

National Rank: No. 72

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Jeremiah McClellan was one of the biggest wins for the Ducks in the 2024 class, flipping from Ohio State on signing day. He projects to be someone who could be a major difference-maker for Oregon down the road, potentially starting in 2024.

4-star OT Jac'Qawn McRoy

Photo Courtesy of JacQawn McRoy

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 94

National Rank: 80

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, you’re telling me you don’t want to see McRoy move around on the field? It will be fun to see how the Ducks’ newest OT is able to showcase his stuff in this game against elite talent.

4-star WR Ify Obidegwu

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 92

National Rank: No. 134

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Ify Obidegwu has been one of the biggest winners of the practices over the past week, continually making plays and locking receivers down. It will be fun to see what he can do in a game situation.

4-star WR Ryan Pellum

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Pellum

UA All-American Team: Team Fire

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 190

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Ryan Pellum was the other wide receiver that flipped to Oregon on signing day, coming from the USC Trojans. He is an incredibly quick player who could have a major impact in Eugene down the road.

3-star WR Jack Ressler

(General) Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

UA All-American Team: Team Fire

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 87

National Rank: No. 126 WR

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: To be honest, I am incredibly excited to see what Jack Ressler can do in this game. His recruiting rating isn’t as high as many others in this game, but there’s a reason he is there, and I can’t wait to see him prove what he can do.

4-star DB Kobe Black

UA All-American Team: Team Fire

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 96

National Rank: No. 54

Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Notes: Kobe Black is a highly-rated corner who had the Ducks among his final schools before choosing the Longhorns. Definitely a name to keep tabs on down the road and watch closely in this game.

5-star S Xavier Filsaime

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

UA All-American Team: Team Fire

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 32

Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Notes: The same can be said for Xavier Filsaime, who is one of the best safeties in the 2024 class and had the Ducks among his top schools before ultimately committing to Texas.

5-star LB Justin Williams

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

UA All-American Team: Team Fire

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 9

Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs

Notes: It still feels like Justin Williams is the one who got away in the class of 2024. As the No. 1 linebacker in the nation, Williams was strongly predicted to commit to Oregon for a long time, but Georgia was ultimately able to get him in the end. Williams feels like a lock for the Ducks if he ever entered the transfer portal, which would feel like an absolute gift.

5-star DL Williams Nwaneri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 5

Commitment: Missouri Tigers

Notes: Williams Nwaneri visited Oregon and had the Ducks among his top schools before committing to Missouri, and as one of the best players in the 2024 class, he will certainly be fun to watch in this game.

5-star OL Jordan Seaton

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 13

Commitment: Colorado Buffaloes

Notes: Just for the entertainment value alone, I think that everyone is going to be paying attention to Jordan Seaton in this game. After committing to the Colorado Buffaloes on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ and then delaying his signing for so long, it’s pretty clear that Seaton has a flair for the dramatic.

4-star QB Michael Van Buren Jr.

Photo Courtesy of Michael Van Buren

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 89

National Rank: No. 230

Commitment: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Notes: Michael Van Buren was committed to Oregon for several months, but he ended up decommitting the day after the Pac-12 Championship game and going to Mississippi State instead. The Ducks’ QB situation is about as strong as you could ask for, so there are no sour grapes, but it will be interesting to see what he can do in this game.

4-star CB Bryce West

UA All-American Team: Team Ice

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 92

National Rank: No. 156

Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

Notes: Bryce West is another highly-rated CB prospect who visited Eugene and had Oregon among his top schools before choosing Ohio State, so he is certainly a name to keep an eye on in this game.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire