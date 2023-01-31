13 players the Bears should watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The road to the 2023 NFL draft starts in Mobile, Ala., with the Senior Bowl, where Bears scouts — and offensive coordinator and American team coach Luke Getsy — will have the chance to get to see some of the top prospects in this draft class.

More than 100 of the top collegiate seniors from schools all over the country will participate in this year’s Senior Bowl, which will be played Feb. 4.

But prior to the game itself, practices during the week leading up to the game give front offices a chance to evaluate players on the field and meet with them off the field.

The Bears have several needs they need to address this offseason. Let’s take a look at 13 prospects they should be watching closely this week.

WR Rashee Rice, SMU

The Bears are looking to add playmakers around Justin Fields, and Getsy will get an up-close look at one in SMU’s Rashee Rice, who’s arguably the best receiver at the Senior Bowl. Rice has the size (6-foot-2) and playmaking ability to be a contributor at the next level. In 2022, he had 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. Rice is a smooth route runner with the ability to create separation on a consistent basis.

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The Bears have plenty of needs along the offensive line, including at the tackle position. Darnell Wright is someone who could fill a hole at right tackle, where he thrived in pass protection, something Chicago needs to improve upon. According to PFF, Wright allowed zero sacks and eight pressures on. 507 pass-blocking snaps with a 80.2 pass blocking grade in 2022.

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Bears could be in the market for a new center. Free-agent addition Lucas Patrick was a huge disappointment in his first year, which was marred by inconsistency and injuries. If they move on from Patrick, John Michael Schmitz, arguably the best interior lineman at the Senior Bowl, is an intriguing name to watch. Schmitz has allowed just one sack in over 2,500 snaps at Minnesota. While he’s proven to be reliable in pass protection, he’s also been a dominant run blocker, and he’d be a great fit for Getsy’s offense.

OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Chicago also has come questions along the interior of the offensive line, including at left guard as Cody Whitehair’s future is in question. Whitehair is slated to have a $14.1 million cap hit in 2023, and the Bears could certainly choose to move on from him. O’Cyrus Torrence is one of the top interior offensive linemen in Mobile, and he’s someone who could shore up the interior. Torrence, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, can be a mauler whether in the run game or in pass protection, which is exactly what Chicago needs.

EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, and they’ll be looking for upgrades this offseason. Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader Isaiah Foskey is certainly an edge rusher to watch at the Senior Bowl. He’s got a nice blend of size, strength and athleticism, where he’s showed some impressive flashes as a pass rusher. Foskey also flashed on special teams, where he had four blocked punts on the season.

EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Another edge rusher to keep an eye on at the Senior Bowl is Auburn’s Derick Hall, who has the potential to be a steal in this draft class. Hall is a disruptive pass rusher, who’s had 15.5 sacks over the last two years. He’s got impressive length and athleticism. Hall is someone the Bears should snag in the second round to help anchor the edge.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The defensive line as a whole was the Bears’ biggest weakness on defense, where they’ll be looking to upgrade along the interior. Chicago needs a dominant three-technique, but Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton could provide a spark as a one-technique, especially in the run game. Benton is arguably the draft’s best run stopper, and he’s shown the ability to get after the quarterback, as evidenced by four sacks in consecutive games to close out the year.

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

With David Montgomery set to hit free agency, the Bears could be in the market for another running back to pair with Khalil Herbert. An underrated prospect is Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh, who could fill the hole left by Montgomery when it comes to the passing game. McIntosh had 150 carries for 829 yards (5.5 average) and 10 touchdowns with the Bulldogs in 2022. He led all running backs with 515 yards after catch. McIntosh also had 43 catches for 505 yards and two scores.

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

The Bears need to shore up their cornerback room this offseason, and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon is certainly an intriguing option. While Jaylon Johnson is gearing up for a contract extension, Kyler Gordon played both outside and in the slot during his rookie season. It was an up-and-down year for Chicago’s top draft pick. But adding Witherspoon to complement Johnson on the outside would allow Gordon to play strictly in the slot. Witherspoon is a physical corner who stuck with the best receivers in the country. He had three interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 2022, as well as graded out as PFF’s best cornerback in coverage (92.0).

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

The Bears will look to add a playmaking receiver in the draft, and Xavier Hutchinson could certainly be that guy. Hutchinson has nice combination of size, speed, yards after catch and is a natural hands catcher. Last season, Hutchinson had 107 catches (third most nationally) for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns. Hutchinson has made some impressive catches and doesn’t drop the ball.

OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

The Bears could use some more nasty on their offensive line to pair with Teven Jenkins, and Cody Mauch could definitely be that guy. Mauch, a converted tight end, is an absolute mauler in the run game, which would fit with Chicago’s style of offense. He’s super athletic and a physical tackler. Mauch is one of the more intriguing prospects in this offensive line group, given he’s expected to get a look as an interior lineman.

TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Cole Kmet had a breakout year with the Bears with a career-high seven touchdowns in 2022, and he could very well sign an extension this offseason. But it would be nice to pair another playmaking tight end with Kmet. There’s plenty to love about Musgrave’s size (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) and athleticism. He can line up in the slot or dominate as a blocker. Considering Musgrave’s rising star and the Bears having greater needs than tight end, Musgrave will most likely be out of reach.

QB Max Duggan, TCU

Hopefully Poles learns from his predecessor, Ryan Pace, and will look to draft a developmental quarterback behind Fields. Max Duggan could certainly be a candidate, especially as he’s someone who can make plays with his legs (though not to the degree as Fields). Duggan, who led TCU to the National Championship, set career highs in passing yards (3,698) and touchdowns (32) in 2022. And considering everything that’s happened with Brock Purdy, Duggan is someone to keep an eye on.

