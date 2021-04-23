13 players will attend the NFL draft, who are they?

Many were invited but the acceptance list is far smaller than in previous years for college players attending the NFL draft.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a factor as 13 players decided they will attend the NFL draft, which starts April 29 in Cleveland and runs through May 1.

There will be 259 selections overall.

Three of the 13 who will be in attendance are quarterbacks, Alabama’s Mac Jones, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

List of 13 players attending next week’s draft in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/vrmFj6vbue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

The good news — good? — is Commissioner Roger Goodell is fully vaccinated and will be able to hug the players after they are chosen.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been vaccinated and will be allowed to hug the players who attend Thursday night’s draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Not sure if this is an enticement for those who have decided to attend or whether they will call an audible on their decision.