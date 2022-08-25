13 options, in-house and external, for Cowboys following Tyron Smith injury

The Cowboys have been down this road before, but never in the offseason. Left tackle Tyron Smith made his eighth Pro Bowl in 2021, despite only appearing in 11 games in a season where the schedule was increased to 17. Still, the writing was on the wall. After only playing in two games in 2020 on the heels of four straight years playing 13 of 16, Smith clearly couldn’t be counted on to complete a season.

When healthy, he was still one of the game’s best, maybe even the best, but it seemed silly to count on that health without a strong backup plan. Dallas’ backup plans in recent years hadn’t worked. The club has consistently signed veteran tackles as backups over numerous seasons, but they hadn’t worked out and instead Dallas decided to go the youth route. Now, with Smith suffering a major hamstring injury that will keep him out for multiple months, the club will likely have to pivot their intentions again.

Here’s a look at the options Dallas has to replace the star and protect QB Dak Prescott’s blind side, from in-house moves to roster additions.

In-house Option 1: Move forward as planned

The most unlikely scenario, and probably the worst option, would be to stand pat. The Cowboys have started Josh Ball, a 2021 fourth-round pick who redshirted the year with after an offseason pectoral injury set him back.

The Marshall product was to compete with Matt Waletzko, a fifth-round pick from Nevada, but he suffered a shoulder injury during the offseason and is just this week returning to practice to see if he can hold up without surgery.

In-house Option 2: Move Terence Steele to left tackle

Steele shocked Cowboys Nation by being named a starter at right tackle in 2020 when La’el Collins was out to start the season as he was an unheralded UDFA and the club had signed veteran Cam Erving. Steele shifted to left tackle in 2021 for the games that Smith missed, and could be asked to do that again, despite being penned in as a developing talent on the right side.

Story continues

This would open up a competition at right tackle, which may be manned by Aviante Collins, a 2017 TCU alum who started one game in 2019 for Minnesota and has played relatively well in the preseason. Ball and Waletzko could be in the mix here as well.

In-house Option 3: Move first-round pick Tyler Smith outside

The Cowboys lauded the Tulsa rookie as a potential heir to the veteran, but as a long-range plan. Smith has been in the mix at left guard but as of pre-practice Wednesday was named as a backup not a starter. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Connor McGovern would be the starter at left guard if the season started yesterday.

Smith is definitely left-side material, but switching him over to tackle to start the year seems worrisome considering his pass pro is behind his run blocking; the latter looking more-than NFL ready. and such little time to get acclimated.

In-house Option 4: Kick Zack Martin outside, shuffle the OL

A combination of the moves above which would be centered around moving the five-time All Pro out to right tackle. Martin shifts outside, which likely leads Connor McGovern into the lineup at right guard as Steele slots in at left tackle.

The problem is that Martin likely doesn’t want to move, and when he moved in an emergency in 2020, it lasted all of one game and one quarter before he suffered a calf injury that ended his season on Thanskgiving.

External Option 1: Trade with New England Patriots for Isaiah Wynn

The fifth-year tackle is on the trade block, due to his multiple injuries, but could be an option for Dallas as he played 16 of 17 contests at left tackle for the Pats in 2021.

Patriots Wire places his compensation level at a 2023 fourth-round pick, but the issue is financial compensation. He’s on the fifth-year option for over $10 million.

The Cowboys have $21.5 million in cap space available after trading WR Amari Cooper and releasing tackle La’el Collins in the offseason.

External Option 2: Sign free agent Eric Fisher

Fisher had a down year last year playing for the Indianapolis Colts, but he was in his first year of recovery from a serious Achilles injury. Could he be much better another year out?

The other question is price tag, which is likely why the former No. 1 overall pick (who has rarely played as such) of the 2013 Kansas City Chiefs remains on the open market. However Fisher is a left tackle by trade, which means he’d likely slot in without much else changing for Dallas.

External Option 3: Sign free agent Jason Peters

Peters is 40, but he’s a a former Pro Bowler (9x) and All-Pro (2x) who was still able to start 15 games last season in Chicago. The former Eagles star and potential Hall of Famer is still an adequate player but that may be all that’s available at this point for Dallas.

External Option 4: Sign free agent Daryl Williams

Williams is a Texas native and played in all 33 games over the last two seasons, but was cut for being too expensive after the Bills found younger cheaper options and needed to create space.

He’s been on the market ever since. Williams is primarily a right-side player, only paying on the left extensively in 2019 and with just three of those games at tackle. Signing him would likely lead to Steele moving back over to the left side but there could be something possible here.

External Option 5: Sign free agent Bobby Massie

Things start to thin out pretty quickly now, as Massie has been an average-at-best option the last couple years in Chicago and Denver. He’s started every game he’s played since Arizona in 2014, but that’s been just 31 games over the last three seasons.

Massie is another right-side only player.

Rest of the free agents

Barndon Shell, 30

Marcus Cannon, 34

Mike Remmers, 33

Nate Solder, 34

Not listed: Trade with Eagles for Andre Dillard

Technically an option, but in 340 snaps he gave up 20 pressures and had seven penalties in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire