13-Year-Old Maxwell ‘Bunchie’ Young Is 2020’s Super Bowl Commercial MVP

This kid is being called the real MVP of the Super Bowl for an incredible commercial. The gifted athlete runs with lightning speed as NFL stars urge him to carry the ball all the way. After the commercial for the NFL ends, the young athlete actually runs onto the Super Bowl field. He hypes up the crowd and hands off the ball. So who is this sports prodigy? His name is Maxwell "Bunchie" Young. He's 13 years old and was named Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year in 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad