13 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon steals the show vs. UCLA

We went into last weekend with an idea that two of the best teams in the Pac-12 were going to square off inside Autzen Stadium, and the winner would take the top spot in the conference power rankings and potentially be in the conversation to make it to the College Football Playoff. The winning quarterback would also likely be thrust into the Heisman Trophy conversation as well.

The stage was set for a big performance, and the Oregon Ducks stole the show.

After a big 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins, the Ducks now have pole position in the conference and are the talk of the college football nation after clawing their way back from a season-opening loss to Georgia.

Head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to further discuss the victory and start to look ahead to Oregon’s game against the California Golden Bears this coming weekend. Here are some of the most notable quotes from that press conference:

Opening Statement

Lanning: “Obviously, a phenomenal weekend, really exciting. I don’t know how you can be a fan or a prospect or anyone right now and not want to be a part of or around what’s going on in Oregon football. Our fans made such an impact on Saturday, starting with GameDay being there early, carry that over to a primetime game. And obviously, an elite experience there in that stadium. I have been in some great stadium environments, and that’s one of the best stadium environments I’ve ever been in in my career. So a lot of fun for our players, fun to see our players have that success. But we enjoyed it on Saturday, and we’re ready to move on now and attack our weaknesses and try to make them strengths as we move forward to play Cal this week.”

Moving on from the win

Question: After an emotional win, how has the team done putting that behind them and moving on to Cal?

Lanning: “We don’t concern ourselves with the opinions of others. Our focus has always been within and today we went to the doctor and we saw a lot of things we can get better at. Some people texted me in the morning after the game and said how do you feel after that win? I said well, I just watched the film. So I’ve got some concerns. There’s a lot of stuff that we got to fix, a lot of stuff to get better. Again, the piece that I’m excited about is that consistently every single week, we’ve improved really across the board, and we got to continue to improve as we move forward.”

Bryan Addison

Question: What has allowed Bryan Addison to step up and become such a solid member of this defense?

Lanning: “He’s got range. We talked about this morning, as we went back and evaluate some of the things, this guy can cover sideline to sideline. Obviously having that receiving background allowed him to come down with a ball there at the end of the game. But he’s getting his hands on a lot of balls and gets guys down when it comes to tackling. And that’s showing up.”

Linebacker Coverage

Question: How will you guys look to correct the issue of linebackers getting beat in coverage this week?

Lanning: “Recreating that in practice as much as possible. Making sure that we recreate those situations for our guys consistently through the week and then do a good job of really making those tackles. I think we talked about even going back all the way to week one. What do you see? You see a lot of individual one-on-one tackles, and we can eliminate those opportunities and make more of those buddy tackles. That’s what we’re trying to do. We got to do a better job of that and when we do, in football, you got to make one-on-one tackles. When that happens, you got to do a great job of it and have eye discipline. Teams will create confusion. We have to do a good job of evaluating that and assessing it.”

Cal Defense

Question: What have you seen from Cal that they do well on defense?

Lanning: “They don’t give up explosives. They play with great layering in their defense. They’re not a team sitting here taking a million risks. They play really sound, they’re probably one of the most well-coached and sound defenses in our conference that we’re really going to see. I think they do a really good job from that standpoint, and because of that, they don’t give up a lot of big plays.”

Lightening the Load

Question: How much easier does it make life for the defense when you have an offense scoring more than 40 points per game?

Lanning: “A bunch. It’s nice, the name of the game is score more points than the other team. The fact that we’re able to do that right now at a high level is definitely a benefit. Like I said, this past weekend, we knew we were playing a good offense in UCLA. They score points, but the fact that we’re scoring touchdowns and they’re scoring field goals, that’s going to equate to a win at the end of the day. At some point, it might not always go like that, but right now, our offense is clicking on all cylinders and I think that will continue.”

Recruiting

Question: How much can a weekend like this past one impact a recruit who is on a visit?

Lanning: “When you get an opportunity to be on a stage similar to one that we were on this Saturday, you talk about the stars really aligning from the minute people woke up that morning, they were evaluating Oregon football until that game was over with. It became really something that was in every living room across the United States. That’s an opportunity to make an impact. I think our fans lived up to the moment right there. They created a moment to make sure everyone knows: If you’ve never been a part of this, or experienced it first hand, you may not realize what Oregon football is all about and what this fan experience is all about. And what that does from a recruiting standpoint is invaluable.”

Cal Offense

Question: What have you seen from Cal’s offense that they do well?

Lanning: “They pass the ball a good amount. I think they do a good job of getting the ball down the field. Their quarterback probably doesn’t get enough credit. He’s got one takeaway in his last five games, he’s done a really good job of taking care of the ball. And he throws the ball really well, he’s a talented thrower. You have to cover them, handle them well in the back end, and I think they do a good job of pushing the ball down the field. They haven’t hit a rhythm consistently this season, but when they do, they can be dangerous.”

Adrian Klemm

Question: How’s it been working with Coach Klemm this season?

Lanning: “Our entire offensive staff, I mean, you love a guy that has experience. You talk about Coach Klemm, this is a guy who played in the NFL, played high-level college football, he’s been a college coach, he’s been an NFL coach, he has experience. So I think for our players, it’s really nice to know that this isn’t a guy who just says it. It’s also a guy who’s done it. I think you see a big guy, but when you hear him talk, it doesn’t sound like it. He doesn’t have to be a yeller or a screamer to get the results that are necessary for his group. And that’s appealing. I think he can be really straightforward with his guys, honest and clear, and I think that comes out in the way that they play. Having the offensive staff and defensive staff, I can’t give enough credit to our coaching staff that we have here and the job they’ve done. And our players buying into our coaching staff for us to have success.”

Jaydn Ott

Question: What is the challenge in stopping RB Jaydn Ott?

Lanning: “When you’re playing a team that can do both, it really challenges you defensively. That being said, we have to be able to take away what they do best. We’re going to have to play to some of the tendencies and try to evaluate that as we go trough the game. But they have certainly proven that they can. So that’s something we’re going to have to prepare for.”

Bo Nix Freedom

Question: How much freedom does Bo Nix have in the offense to make checks at the line of scrimmage?

Lanning: “We trust Bo. There was maybe one time where we all gave him a hard time today about one of the checks he made. But, we trust Bo. He’s got great confidence in the system and he understands what we’re trying to get accomplished. I think that’s credit again to the coaching staff and the job that they’re doing for preparing him. But he knows what looks we’re looking for. There’s times when there’s something we haven’t really prepared for four weeks before but he remembers the check and why we had it and he’s able to utilize it in the game. That’s when you’re really clicking on all cylinders and have someone who can do that.”

2023 vs. 2024 Recruiting

Question: How do you stay balanced between recruiting the 2023 class while also trying to get a start on the 2024 class?

Lanning: “That’s just got to be part of your everyday process. Again, there’s recruiting and there’s relationships. And that’s kind of the key. I think our staff does a great job building relationships. They do a good job of evaluating talent because that’s the part that I think gets missed sometimes, you have to make sure you evaluate the right guys. There’s a lot of guys were able to bring into our team when we got here, that weren’t here. I don’t know how many were really highly rated or touted or what that looks like but I’ll say this, every single guy we brought in here, I’d take again. I’m really excited about the guys we were able to bring in to our program. I think every one of us can recognize the value. Whether it be portal guys, freshmen, the value they added. You want to be able to do a good job of that, and you have to do it every week to do that.”

Taki Taimani

Question: Do you have an injury update on Taki Taimani?

Lanning: “He got a little dinged up in his ankle. I think he’s going to be able to go Saturday, we’ll see.”

