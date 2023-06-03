13 NFL teams made Forbes’ top-25 list of most profitable sports teams in the world
The NFL is king, and the latest Forbes list of profitable sports franchises in the world demonstrates the royalty of American Football.
Forbes took a look at the operating income, which they listed as “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,” of sports teams from MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and soccer over the past three years.
The NFL had 13 teams make the top-25 of the list, by far the most representation of any sports. Second was the NBA with six. The Premier League had four teams.
Here is a look at the 13 teams that made Forbes’ list and their operating income.
1. Dallas Cowboys — $1.171 billion
Owner — Jerry Jones
2. New England Patriots — $623 million
Owner — Robert Kraft
6. Houston Texans — $356 million
Owner — Janice McNair
9. New York Giants — $333 million
Owners — John Mara, Steven Tisch
11. Los Angeles Rams — $318 million
Owner — Stanley Kroenke
13. Washington Commanders — $290 million
Owners — Daniel and Tanya Snyder
15. Chicago Bears — $288 million
Owners — The McCaskey Family
17. Jacksonville Jaguars — $281 million
Owner — Shahid Khan
19. Denver Broncos — $266 million
Owner — Rob Walton
20. Miami Dolphins — $260 million
21. New York Jets — $253 million
Owners — The Johnson Family
22. Pittsburgh Steelers — $245 million
Owners — Daniel Rooney Trust, Arthur Rooney II
24. Philadelphia Eagles — $239 million
Owner — Jeff Lurie