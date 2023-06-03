13 NFL teams made Forbes’ top-25 list of most profitable sports teams in the world

The NFL is king, and the latest Forbes list of profitable sports franchises in the world demonstrates the royalty of American Football.

Forbes took a look at the operating income, which they listed as “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,” of sports teams from MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and soccer over the past three years.

The NFL had 13 teams make the top-25 of the list, by far the most representation of any sports. Second was the NBA with six. The Premier League had four teams.

Here is a look at the 13 teams that made Forbes’ list and their operating income.

1. Dallas Cowboys — $1.171 billion

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Owner — Jerry Jones

2. New England Patriots — $623 million

Owner — Robert Kraft

6. Houston Texans — $356 million

Owner — Janice McNair

9. New York Giants — $333 million

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Owners — John Mara, Steven Tisch

11. Los Angeles Rams — $318 million

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Owner — Stanley Kroenke

13. Washington Commanders — $290 million

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Owners — Daniel and Tanya Snyder

15. Chicago Bears — $288 million

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Owners — The McCaskey Family

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — $281 million

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

Owner — Shahid Khan

19. Denver Broncos — $266 million

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Owner — Rob Walton

20. Miami Dolphins — $260 million

21. New York Jets — $253 million

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Owners — The Johnson Family

22. Pittsburgh Steelers — $245 million

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Owners — Daniel Rooney Trust, Arthur Rooney II

24. Philadelphia Eagles — $239 million

Owner — Jeff Lurie

