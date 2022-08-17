The 13 highest-paid college football coaches in 2022

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Big-bucks coaches

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone is in the act of making money in college football. NIL has made players able to earn money while coaches rake in millions and millions, as former Miami Hurricane Dwayne Johnson would say. Which coaches will be the highest paid in 2022? Here’s the breakdown according to data collected 247sports.com.

13. James Franklin, Penn State

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

2022 compensation: $7 million

12. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

2022 compensation: $7.05 million

11. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

2022 compensation: $7.25 million

10. Mario Cristobal, Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2022 compensation: $8 million

9. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 compensation: $8.3 million

8. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 compensation: $9 million

7. David Shaw, Stanford

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 compensation: $9.25 million (estimated)

T-4. Ryan Day, Ohio State

USATl

2022 compensation: $9.5 million

T-4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State

USAT

2022 compensation: $9.5 million

T-4. Brian Kelly, LSU

USAT

2022 compensation: $9.5 million

3. Nick Saban, Alabama

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022 compensation: $9.75 million

2. Lincoln Riley, USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2022 compensation: $10 million (estimated)

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2022 compensation: $10.25 million

Story originally appeared on List Wire

