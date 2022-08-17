The 13 highest-paid college football coaches in 2022
Big-bucks coaches
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Everyone is in the act of making money in college football. NIL has made players able to earn money while coaches rake in millions and millions, as former Miami Hurricane Dwayne Johnson would say. Which coaches will be the highest paid in 2022? Here’s the breakdown according to data collected 247sports.com.
13. James Franklin, Penn State
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
2022 compensation: $7 million
12. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
2022 compensation: $7.05 million
11. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
2022 compensation: $7.25 million
10. Mario Cristobal, Miami
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2022 compensation: $8 million
9. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
2022 compensation: $8.3 million
8. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
2022 compensation: $9 million
7. David Shaw, Stanford
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2022 compensation: $9.25 million (estimated)
T-4. Ryan Day, Ohio State
USATl
2022 compensation: $9.5 million
T-4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State
USAT
2022 compensation: $9.5 million
T-4. Brian Kelly, LSU
USAT
2022 compensation: $9.5 million
3. Nick Saban, Alabama
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2022 compensation: $9.75 million
2. Lincoln Riley, USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2022 compensation: $10 million (estimated)
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2022 compensation: $10.25 million
