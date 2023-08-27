13 Georgia Bulldogs named to Senior Bowl watchlist

13 Georgia Bulldogs have made the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist. The 2024 Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 4, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl is the premier NFL draft scouting event for scouts looking to see talented players practice and scrimmage against each other. NFL teams tend to put a lot of stock in the Senior Bowl. Some NFL executives and scouts trust the Senior Bowl more than the NFL combine.

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have a ton of NFL draft picks again in the 2024 NFL draft. Georgia has the most players (25) drafted over the last two NFL drafts of any college football program.

Who are the 13 Georgia Bulldogs that appeared on the Senior Bowl watchlist ahead of the 2023 college football season?

Quarterback Carson Beck

Why does Beck have NFL draft potential?

Georgia junior quarterback Carson Beck will be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback has good size and a strong arm. Beck, a former four-star recruit, is well respected for waiting his turn and not entering the transfer portal. Beck’s draft stock will be almost exclusively based on his 2023 season.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Why does Brinson have NFL draft potential?

Senior defensive lineman Warren Brinson’s draft stock will heavily depend on his 2023 season. Brinson has some experience, but is expected to see a lot of snaps this season.

Brinson played in all 15 of Georgia’s games in 2022. He recorded 12 total tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.

Running back Daijun Edwards

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Edwards have NFL draft potential?

Edwards excels as a pass catcher and has the versatility necessary to succeed in the NFL. Daijun Edwards is expected to be Georgia’s top receiving back in 2023. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back is shifty. Edwards recorded 140 carries, 769 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns last season.

Defensive lineman Zion Logue

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Why does Logue have NFL draft potential?

Zion Logue is a run stuffer. He can does an excellent job of shutting down the run. Logue recorded 16 total tackles in 2022. He has one career sack, so he has limited upside as a pass rusher. The talented defensive lineman should be able to play in the NFL on rushing downs.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Why does McConkey have NFL draft potential?

McConkey was named the the preseason coaches All-SEC first team. McConkey figures to be Georgia’s top receiving target in 2023 and should have good chemistry with starting quarterback Carson Beck. The talented receiver is great at generating separation.

McConkey secured 58 receptions for 762 receiving yards and scored nine total touchdowns in 2022.

Running back Kendall Milton

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Milton have NFL draft potential?

If Milton can stay healthy in 2023 and show improvement as a pass catcher, then he will really help his NFL draft stock. Kendall Milton averaged an impressive seven yards per carry as a junior. Last season, he accumulated 85 carries for 592 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

Wide receiver Arian Smith

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Smith have NFL draft potential?

Arian Smith may be the fastest 2024 NFL draft prospect. NFL teams love speed, but Smith still has to prove himself this fall. The speedster needs to stay healthy and show that he can be a productive receiver in 2023 in order to maximize his NFL draft potential.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Rosemy-Jacksaint have NFL draft potential?

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver has NFL size. Rosemy-Jacksaint is a good blocking receiver and a red zone threat. He finished 2022 with 29 receptions for 337 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive back Tykee Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Smith have NFL draft potential?

Tykee Smith looked like a high draft pick during his time at West Virginia. However, Smith tore his ACL during the 2021 college football season after transferring to Georgia from West Virginia and is looking to regain his old form.

Smith should be healthy and ready to impress NFL draft scouts in 2023 after recording 29 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble last season.

Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse

Joshua Jones/Online Athens

Why does Stackhouse have NFL draft potential?

Nazir Stackhouse may not have elite statistics, but he makes a big impact on the game. Stackhouse is a stout run defender and is a big reason opposing teams don’t get many rushing touchdowns on Georgia.

Stackhouse earned first-team All-SEC recognition entering the fall. The senior finished 2022 with 33 total tackles and zero sacks.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Truss have NFL draft potential?

Truss has NFL size and should finish his college career with a lot of experience. Truss brings physicality and is a second-team All-SEC pick. Truss started in 14 games in 2022 on Georgia’s excellent pass blocking offensive line.

Center Sedrick Van Pran

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Van Pran have NFL draft potential?

Sedrick Van Pran is the type of leader that NFL teams are looking for in centers. Van Pran is durable and experienced. He has started 30 straight games for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Van Pran will be one of the top centers in the country. The 2023 preseason first-team All-SEC selection could be the first center selected in the NFL draft.

Defensive lineman Tramel Walthour

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Why does Walthour have NFL draft potential?

Walthour is a sturdy, but not spectacular defensive end. Walthour is not an elite pass rusher, but he is a sound run defender.Walthour, a senior, played junior college football before coming to Georgia in 2019.

Walthour is looking to build off his best career year for Georgia, which was last season. In 2022, Walthour finished with 23 total tackles and one sack.

