13 free agents the Colts could sign before training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from returning to Westfield for training camp at the end of July, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they continued to tweak the roster through free agency.

Though the majority of big moves have been made by general manager Chris Ballard, he’s always on the lookout to add depth and competition to the roster.

At this point in the offseason, there’s a reason these players haven’t been signed yet. It might be due to injuries, declining play, or their asking price is well above market value. Regardless, not all of these options are perfect fits for the Colts, and some of them would be brought in to training camp simply to see how they compete.

With that said, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on who is available in free agency. So here’s a look at the best available free agents for the Colts before training camp arrives later this month:

WR T.Y. Hilton

WR T.Y. Hilton

Colts fans already know what Hilton brings to the table, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a reunion was in order.

WR Julio Jones

WR Julio Jones

Reuniting Jones with Matt Ryan would be interesting even if Jones has struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It won’t happen because Beckham Jr. is still likely too pricey, and he won’t be available until late in the season after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl. But he proved in 2021 he can still be a catalyst in the passing game.

WR Will Fuller V

WR Will Fuller V

He rarely stays healthy so it’s a long shot, but Fuller’s talent could be worth taking a look on a cheap, one-year deal.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Emmanuel Sanders

He may be 35 years old, but Sanders recorded 14.9 yards per reception and went over 600 receiving yards in 2021.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

JPP certainly is not the player he used to be, but he would be some nice depth behind Kwity Paye at left end. Even in a limited role in 2021, Pierre-Paul registered 29 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

DE Carlos Dunlap

DE Carlos Dunlap

Another former great pass rusher, Dunlap still has enough juice to play the Big End role on the strong side while adding additional pass-rush help in a rotation.

DE Ryan Kerrigan

DE Ryan Kerrigan

Bring the Muncie native back home to finish his career as a rotational pass rusher.

CB Joe Haden

CB Joe Haden

It was a pretty down year for Haden, but it wouldn’t be a bad move to see how he competes in camp if the price isn’t outlandish.

CB Kevin King

CB Kevin King

King has been extremely boom/bust throughout his career, and the last two years have been rough. But he fits the Colts’ profile and could be brought in to compete for depth behind the starting four.

CB Desmond Trufant

CB Desmond Trufant

Trufant shined with the Raiders under Gus Bradley in 2021, allowing an 84.4 passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Why not see if there’s anything still there for the No. 5 cornerback role?

S Tashaun Gipson

S Tashaun Gipson

Gipson has the type of versatility to work both at free and strong safety so there could be some added value. He played more of a free safety role with the Bears in 2021, but he’s shown throughout his career that he can also make plays against the run.

S Andrew Adams

S Andrew Adams

Adams has always been a rotational player dating back to his days with the New York Giants. He can add solid depth while contributing heavily on special teams.

