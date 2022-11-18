Here are the 13 former Saints players who were selected in the 2023 XFL draft

The XFL will be back in 2023, prompting the spring league to launch its draft in Las Vegas this week. A draft pool of 1,700 players from a wide array of backgrounds were available in the three-day event, with the XFL’s eight teams ultimately selecting hundreds of prospects hoping for their big break.

And there were quite a few former New Orleans Saints players in the mix, including some NFL draft picks and even a couple of players currently signed with the Saints practice squad, meaning they may have to choose between a flyer contract with New Orleans or this XFL opportunity after the 2022 season concludes.

A total of 13 former Saints were picked throughout the XFL draft. Here’s a quick recap:

S T.J. Green - Arlington Renegades

Green, 27, joined the Saints back in 2019 as a backup safety with some pro experience, having been drafted by the Indianapolis Colts out of Clemson back in 2016. His time in New Orleans was mostly limited to the practice squad, and he was later replaced by D.J. Swearinger as a veteran free agent pickup in December.

RB Abram Smith - DC Defenders

Smith, 24, was a much-lauded undrafted rookie signing out of Baylor for the Saints earlier this year. But he didn’t show enough in preseason to hang on during final roster cuts, and he’s since tried out for a couple of different teams while looking for his next pro opportunity. He has a good chance here with the XFL’s franchise in the nation’s capital.

RB Ryquell Armstead - DC Defenders

Armstead, 26, spent most of a month on the Saints practice squad last season while injuries wrecked the running backs depth chart. He’s since spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but he’ll be able to compete for snaps in the XFL next spring.

TE Ethan Wolf - DC Defenders

Wolf, 27, spent most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Saints practice squad, though he only played a handful of snaps. The former Tennessee Volunteer had a lot of college teammates in New Orleans, and he’s still surrounded by familiar faces in Washington, D.C. from his days with the Saints.

TE Kahale Warring - DC Defenders

Warring, 25, signed with the Saints offseason roster in May but was released after final workouts in June. He was a talented college prospect coming out of San Diego State, but injuries have slowed him down at the pro level.

P Daniel Whelan - DC Defenders

Whelan signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie out of UC Davis, and he punted well over the summer — but not well enough to unseat Blake Gillikin. He has a large fanbase overseas having grown up in Ireland, and should quickly endear himself to his new supporters.

TE Alize Mack - San Antonio Brahmas

Mack, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints in the 2019 draft and initially hung around on their practice squad before he was let go midseason. He’s since signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs (winning a Super Bowl ring there on their practice squad), and the Detroit Lions (where his old position coach Dan Campbell is head coach), as well as the Green Bay Packers, though an offseason injury cut his time short in Green Bay. This might be an opportunity for a fresh start.

S Jack Koerner - San Antonio Brahmas

Koerner, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie from Iowa early this year but was let go later in the summer. He’s worked out for a few NFL teams in the months since, but this might be his best opportunity to catch on as a pro.

DT Prince Emili - San Antonio Brahmas

Emili, 24, just signed with the Saints practice squad this week but he’ll have an opportunity in the XFL if he wants to pursue it after their season ends. He made the jump to the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Buffalo Bills earlier this year, having played college ball at the University of Pennsylvania.

LB Joel Dublanko - San Antonio Brahmas

Dublanko, 24, endeared himself to Cincinnati Bearcats fans before turning pro with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in May. He’s run the circuit of free tryouts around the league, signing with the Seattle Seahawks back in August, and this opportunity in the XFL might be what’s best for his pro career.

K John Parker Romo - San Antonio Brahmas

Romo, 25, kicked well enough at Virginia Tech to sign with the Saints as an undrafted rookie. He initially pushed Wil Lutz over the summer, but once Lutz was healthy enough to fully practice on his own the Saints let Romo go so he could pursue other opportunities — like this opening with the XFL’s San Antonio franchise.

CB Linden Stephens - Seattle Sea Dragons

Stephens, 27, started his NFL career by signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has since signed with seven different teams (twice making stops with the Seattle Seahawks), and he’ll be one of the more-experienced players in the XFL if he takes up this offer.

DE Niko Lalos - Seattle Sea Dragons

Lalos, 25, played college football at Dartmouth and was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He tried out for the Saints in training camp this summer and had some nice moments, but the depth chart was set by the time he arrived so there wasn’t room for him. He signed with New Orleans’ practice squad on Nov. 16, but the XFL offers him more options.

