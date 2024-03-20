Here are 13 final fours from the possible to the ridiculous for your NCAA tourney bracket

This time of year college basketball fans are inundated with every keyboard jockey or podcast blowhard dishing out some NCAA Tournament knowledge.

They've breezed through the bracket, picked their favorites, remembered the team they saw look good that one time for four minutes and declared them a sleeper, broken it all down and churned out a Final Four.

So many Final Fours. Boring ones, crazy ones, random ones. I know one columnist who once picked numbered golf balls out of plastic jack-o-lantern to pick the field. That columnist was me.

And I'll finish this column by giving you my final four, the plastic-pumpkin final four, as well as the final four predictions of the rest of our sports staff, but before that, here are some other types of final fours that could happen.

Equivalent of last year's wild final four: Wisconsin, Gonzaga, Northwestern, Alabama. Seems completely unlikely, but if you remember last year's outside-the-box final four consisted of No. 5 in the South, No. 5 in the Midwest, No. 9 in the East, No. 4 in the West.

Chalk final four: UConn, North Carolina, Houston, Purdue. This is a good way to pick if your goal is to finish third in your office pool.

Underdog final four: UAB, Charleston, Boise State/Colorado winner, Oregon. This is the final four that will happen if the biggest first-round upset I'm predicting in each region somehow makes it all the way to the final four.

Dog mascot final four: UConn, Mississippi State, Duke, Gonzaga. With none of the 16 teams in the South Region having a dog mascot, I had to choose the team that sounded most like a dog's name, and that's clearly Duke. Unless you know a dog named Western Kentucky.

Cat mascot final four: Auburn, Arizona, Kentucky, Montana State/Grambling play-in winner. Whew, almost no feline activity in the Midwest but a full-on flock of birds: Blue Jays, Jayhawks, Gamecocks, Ducks and Peacocks. If, like me, your mother is a member of the Audobon Society, tell her to watch the Midwest bracket.

Geographically closest to Palm Springs final four: San Diego State, Arizona, Boise State, Utah State.

Sounds like it could be the name of a cigarette brand from the 1920s final four: Stetson, Charleston, Longwood, Samford

The go see them next Thanksgiving at Acrisure Arena final four: Washington State, Saint Mary's, TCU and ... well, there are no teams in the South Division that are part of the 12-team men's field for the Acrisure Classic, so there can't technically be a final four, but San Diego State and New Mexico are also in the field giving the Classic five NCAA tourney teams.

Desert Sun staff picks

The sports editor Matt Solinsky final four: UConn, Arizona, Kentucky, Tennessee with UConn beating Kentucky in the title game.

The golf reporter Larry Bohannan final four: Iowa State, Arizona, Houston, Purdue with Houston beating Arizona in the title game.

The sports reporter Andrew John final four: UConn, Arizona, Houston and Oregon with UConn beating Houston in the title game.

The sports columnist Shad Powers final four: Illinois, Arizona, Houston, Purdue with Purdue beating Arizona in the title game.

And last but not least, the golf ball jack-o-lantern final four: This is where I put 17 numbered golf balls in a plastic pumpkin and pick every game. In a 1 vs. 16 matchup, 16 of the balls mean the No. 1 team wins and one ball means the 16-seed wins. In a 6 vs. 11 matchup, 11 of the balls mean the sixth seed wins, and six mean the 11 seed win, etc. It's weighted to give the favorites a more likely chance, but not an unbeatable chance. The final four: UConn, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee with UConn beating Tennessee in the final. The biggest upsets the pumpkin likes are Vermont over Duke and Grand Canyon over Saint Mary's.

There you have it, now we can watch the madness play out ourselves and see which of these 13 different final fours winds up being the closest. The winner gets a fresh new pack of 1920s Charleston cigarettes.

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

Shad Powers

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: NCAA Tournament: Will any of these 13 final fours happen in the bracket?