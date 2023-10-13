13 eye-popping Texas Longhorns football stats for Friday the 13th

Not only is the spooky season here, but it’s also Friday the 13th. With Texas on a bye, here are 13 interesting stats from the midway point of the season.

726

The number of rushing yards that the country’s second leading rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has.

With Robinson and Roschon Johnson both leaving for the NFL, the running back position looked thin going into 2023. That’s been far from the case with the rise of Brooks, however.

After beginning the year as the second string back, an injury to CJ Baxter set the redshirt sophomore up for what’s been an incredible breakout season. Brooks has rushed for over 100 yards in his past four games with five touchdowns.

5

Is how many rushing touchdowns Quinn Ewers has in 2023, after running for only one touchdown in 2022 with a career long run of 16 yards. With a sleeker figure and a quicker step thanks to his body transformation, Ewers has become almost eager in his attempts to rush the ball. His five rushing touchdowns are second only to Brooks’ six and he has a new longest rush of 30 yards.

Ewers may never be a true dual threat, but this is a new and exciting development for the Longhorns’ quarterback.

1

Touchdown by a defensive lineman.

Shoutout DL Byron Murphy II for his touchdown catch vs. Wyoming.

453

Xavier Worthy’s receiving yards through six games.

He’s tied for 40th in the country and hasn’t had a huge game yet cracking 100 yards for the first time vs. Oklahoma. He’s been a stable receiving threat though and consistently draws attention, opening the passing game for the other talents on Texas’ roster.

Preorder: Austin American-Statesman producing 160-page book on Longhorns' football years in Big 12

100

Worthy’s career completion percentage after he threw another 35-yard dime to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. Perhaps he’s Texas’ real backup QB?

Worthy’s only other pass was in 2022 also to Sanders, though that one went for a touchdown.

91.1

PFF’s grade for DT T’Vondre Sweat, who they have as Texas’ most impactful defender.

Sweat has been dominant on the interior of the Longhorns’ defensive line. He has 18 tackles and one sack thus far and is a key piece of a run defense that had been good until Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel gashed them for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

70.6

Bert Auburn field goal percentage, as he’s made 12 of 17 this season.

The kicker has been far from Justin Tucker accuracy this season. His performance had drawn some skeptics until he made all three of his kicks vs. Oklahoma including two from 40+ yards out.

1,704

Ewers' total yards passing through six games.

He may not be a Heisman candidate after throwing two interceptions vs. Oklahoma, but Ewers is currently 14th in the country in total passing yards.

10

The number of fourth down conversions by Texas.

They’ve gone for it 14 times for a conversion rate of 71.4%. Savion Red has been especially effective on these plays, subbing in as a wildcat quarterback for a rush or most recently, a pass for a momentum shifting first down conversion.

8

Total turnovers taken away, with six interceptions and two fumbles recovered.

A point of emphasis this season, Texas is averaging more than one turnover per game. Jaylan Ford currently leads with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, while Jahdae Barron has one each and Jerrin Thompson has two interceptions.

7

Total turnovers given up, with three interceptions and four fumbles lost.

Texas has done a good job at taking care of the football so far. Ewers had a streak of 245 passes without an interception until his first of the season vs. Kansas, while two muffed punts vs. Baylor inflates the fumble category.

16.33

Points allowed per game.

The defense has been rock solid for most of the season, aside from one notable exception.

1

Loss, to Oklahoma. R.I.P 12-0.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 13 interesting Texas Longhorns football stats for Friday the 13th