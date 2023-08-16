13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Mack and Charity give into temptation before Reuben's christening.

Meanwhile, Rhona challenges her loved ones to face their fears, and Sam feels put out by Lydia's ex.

Here are the 13 big moments to watch.

1. Marlon and Mary are struggling

ITV

Despite being grateful for his adapted car, Marlon is nervous to be back behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Mary pretends she has returned to online dating but she's lying.

When Paddy finds Mary sobbing in a field, he's late to meet Marlon, which causes a row between them.

2. Rhona's patience snaps

ITV

With Marlon and Paddy's friendship on the rocks, Rhona feels the strain of trying to support her husband. She also has Mary to consider, and Paddy.

Having had enough of all three of her loved ones avoiding their problems, Rhona snaps and tells them they'll have to face their fears together.

3. Rhona organises a 'face your fears day'

ITV

The next day, Rhona organises a special 'face your fears' day. Mary, Marlon and Paddy nervously await their challenges.

Rhona reveals what she has organised and the group head off anxiously. But will Rhona's tough love approach do the trick?

4. Chloe and Mack plan the christening

ITV

Chloe and Mack plan Reuben's christening, relishing in their relationship. They ask Matty, Amy and Moira to be godparents and excitedly await Thursday.

When the venue falls through for the after party, Charity generously offers the use of the pub, but Chloe laughs off her surprising suggestion.

5. Mack and Charity sleep together

ITV

With nowhere else available to host the party, Mack visits Charity to ask her if the offer still stands.

As they talk, things get emotional and heated and the pair are soon caught up in a passionate moment. Afterwards both are embarrassed, but as Charity hopes for a reunion, Mack feels guilty.

6. Mack has a decision to make

ITV

The next day, distracted Mack goes to visit Moira for advice, eventually admitting he slept with Charity. Moira reminds him that he risks losing Reuben if he tells the truth to Chloe.

As the christening begins, Mack realises he needs to make a decision, but he can't make his mind up. As Charity tells Chas about her moment with Mack, who will he choose?

7. Lydia and Craig reconnect

ITV

After the reappearance of her old boyfriend from the children's home, Craig, Lydia decides to take him up on his job offer.

Having reconnected, Lydia and Craig fall easily back into conversation and are soon updating each other on how their lives have changed.

8. Samson is in awe of Craig

ITV

At home Samson questions Lydia about Craig and is in awe of his wealth and flashy car, while Sam is put out.

When Samson realises Craig's company made one of his favourite phone games, he begs Lydia to get him work experience.

At the office, Lydia asks Craig about the work experience and it becomes awkward but soon he agrees.

9. Sam feels pushed out

ITV

With Craig's offer of work experience, Samson is thrilled, but Sam is feeling more and more jealous.

When Lydia makes an introduction between Craig and Samson, Sam feels insignificant and it's even worse when Craig makes himself at home, helping with DIY. Left out in the cold, Sam is miserable.

10. Victor's probation officer arrives

ITV

Tensions are high as Victor's probation officer visits and Charles struggles to mask his hatred for his father.

When the officer arrives, Victor angers Charles by putting on a performance, which charms the visiting probation officer.

11. Victor winds up Charles

ITV

The next day, Charles continues to be irritated by Victor's influence over smitten Claudette. Manpreet does her best to keep the peace but Victor repeatedly winds up Charles.

As Claudette plans a romantic meal for Victor and asks her son to keep out the way, Charles seethes, convinced Victor has his claws back into the family.

12. Jai accuses Manpreet of theft

ITV

As Manpreet supports Charles, she's horrified when Jai spots a necklace she is wearing and asks for it back. Claiming it's a family heirloom that Rishi shouldn't have given away, Jai is adamant.

Manpreet is hurt by Jai's request as the necklace is her only keepsake to remind her of Rishi. When Jai tries again to demand it back, Manpreet is hurt when Charles takes Jai's side.

13. Wendy worries about Bob

ITV

After Bob's recent heart attack, Wendy's concerned about his health. To try and get their relationship back on track, Bob organises a romantic surprise for Wendy, but it backfires.

Elsewhere, inspired by Bob's collapse, Nicola and Bernice compete to raise money for new defibrillator pads.

Check out more of our Emmerdale coverage:

- Emmerdale teases Charity and Mack passion in 26 new spoiler pictures

- Emmerdale – when were Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer married?

- Emmerdale star Mark Charnock discusses Marlon's new milestone

- Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw calls for Bob and Wendy future

- Emmerdale confirms sad goodbyes for Dan Spencer in emotional scenes

- Emmerdale star Liam Fox left tearful over Dan Spencer goodbye scenes

- 9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for this week

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like