13 Dolphins listed on first injury report ahead of Week 17 matchup with the Ravens

In preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins held a practice on Wednesday at their Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report of the week.

Seven players were non-participants – running back De’Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/veteran rest), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion).

Limited participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist).

Miami and Baltimore will kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

