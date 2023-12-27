Advertisement

13 Dolphins listed on first injury report ahead of Week 17 matchup with the Ravens

Mike Masala
In preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins held a practice on Wednesday at their Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report of the week.

Seven players were non-participants – running back De’Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/veteran rest), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion).

Limited participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist).

Miami and Baltimore will kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

