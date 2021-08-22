13 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

Good morning! We are less than two weeks away from Penn State football. The magic number is 13!

Today we will talk about a current number 13, Ellis Brooks.

Brooks is listed as number 19 on our top 21 Nittany Lions players to watch for the 2021 season.

As a recruit, Ellis was a four-star player who committed to Penn State in the class of 2017. He was a pretty big-named player who had offers from all around the NCAA.

Brooks was a consistent player while Micah Parsons was there. But, he really made a big leap after Parsons opted out of the 2020 season.

Brooks brings a lot of athleticism to the table. One Sports Illustrated analyst described the linebacker as explosive and rangey who can impact the game in various ways.

Brooks has been a flashy player who has made plays from all over the field. He enters this season as a redshirt senior. Brooks has made solid progression throughout his collegiate career. Last season, he finished with 58 total tackles and a sack.

We have talked about several linebackers throughout Penn State football history who have made their mark on Beaver Stadium. Brooks has had a collegiate career that is nothing short of impressive.

We are less than two weeks away! We have talked about several Nittany Lions throughout this countdown. With 13 days, there are still plenty of players to talk about. Brooks will be a key contributor for that defense this season, as they hope to bounce back in 2021.

