13 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 13 days.

Redshirt senior defensive back Wesley Walker enters his second season at Tennessee and wears jersey No. 13. He transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Tech.

Walker appeared in 13 games for the Vols in 2022, recording 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and five pass deflections.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

2023 Tennessee Vols Football Schedule: Downloadable Smartphone Wallpaper

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire