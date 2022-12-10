13 Crimson Tide football players set to graduate this weekend

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama only a few things are bigger than football. One of those things is earning a degree.

In modern-day college football, we have seen players leave early for the NFL draft time and time again, only for it not to pan out. As Nick Saban always says, football won’t last forever but a degree will. Saban has always stressed the importance of a degree, whether you finish it while in college or come back to get it at a later point in life he has always made this an emphasis point to his players.

This weekend, 13 Alabama Crimson Tide football players are set to graduate with their degrees, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.. who both will leave UA with above 3.0 GPAs. What’s even more remarkable about these two is that this is only their third year in Tuscaloosa.

These young men are mostly known for the things they do on the field, but it is always so cool to see them accomplish things in their personal lives as well. For whatever the future hold for these 13 men, all of Roll Tide nation will be cheering them on!

Thirteen #Alabama football players will graduate from UA this weekend Will Anderson

Jordan Battle

Bret Bolin

Tanner Bowles

DJ Dale

DeMarcco Hellams

Braylen Ingraham

Jack Martin

Joshua Robinson

Trey Sanders

Henry To'o To'o

Bryce Young

Byron Younghttps://t.co/Jzkeg75dby pic.twitter.com/TJSScJmXfs — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 9, 2022

