13 crazy stats from Bears’ Week 3 loss to Browns

The Chicago Bears mustered an historically awful offensive performance in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, where they totaled just 47 yards.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a disaster, where he was put in an overall terrible position by his head coach and play caller Matt Nagy, which led to nine sacks where Fields never stood a chance.

Here are 13 crazy stats from the Bears’ loss to the Browns in Week 3.

The Bears offense and its worst performance in 40 years

The Bears weren't just bad, they were historically bad. As in, they only mustered 47 yards of offense, which was their worst outing in 40 years. Chicago totaled just 24 yards in a 23-7 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22, 1981, which featured quarterbacks Vince Evans and Bob Avellini.

Chicago averaged 1.1 yards per play vs. Browns

The Bears averaged just 1.1 yards per play against the Browns, which incidentally was the worst in an NFL game since Cleveland averaged 0.6 yards per play in 2004. https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1442225663776329729?s=20

Bears' 20-point loss was the largest by a team with 5-plus sacks since 2015

Chicago's defense was impressive against Cleveland, despite what the final score might indicate. The Bears sacked Baker Mayfield five times and he had his worst accuracy performance all season. Chicago's 20-point loss was the largest by a team with five-plus sacks since 2015. https://twitter.com/MarkPotash/status/1442490574674833408?s=20

Fields' 68 passing yards were the fewest for a Bears QB since Jimmy Clausen in 2015

Bears fans were hoping to see Fields' name in the Bears record books, only not quite in a negative manner so early on in his career. Fields' 68 passing yards were the fewest for a Bears quarterback since Jimmy Clausen in 2015, according to Kevin Fishbain.

Justin Fields was sacked 9 times

The last thing you want to see is your franchise quarterback take sacks, yet along nine. Fields, who was hit 15 times, was sacked by Myles Garrett 4.5 times, which set a team record for the Browns. https://twitter.com/kfishbain/status/1442216829963812867?s=20

Chicago netted 1 passing yard

While Fields finished with 68 passing yards -- the fewest since 2015 -- Chicago actually netted just 1 passing yard, when you factored in the 67 yards lost between his nine sacks.

Fields’ 6 completed passes tied for the fourth fewest in Bears history

Keeping with that, Fields completed just 6 of his 20 passes for 68 yards. Those six pass completions tied for the fourth fewest in Bears history, according to Kevin Fishbain.

Bears had more yardage on a pass interference call than total offensive yards

Chicago's best offensive play was actually a pass interference call on John Johnson, who intercepted a Fields deep ball. The 48-yard penalty -- which led to Cairo Santos' second field goal -- was more yardage than the Bears managed in the entire game on offense.

Chicago committed 0 turnovers

The Bears offense was downright ugly, the worst it's been in 40 years. And yet, surprisingly, they didn't commit a single turnover in the loss. Which was impressive considering Fields was under duress for most of the game, which could've led to some turnovers.

The Bears defense was on the field for nearly 40 minutes

Say what you will about the defense, but they don't deserve the blame for Sunday's loss to the Browns -- and that includes those missed tackles by Deon Bush and Eddie Jackson on Kareem Hunt's touchdown run. The Bears defense was on the field for two-thirds of the game -- nearly 40 minutes -- because the offense couldn't sustain drives.

Chicago's offense went 1-for-11 on third down

Considering the Bears only amassed 47 yards of offense, it wasn't surprising in the slightest that they were wholly ineffective on third down. They converted just 1 of 11 third downs against the Browns.

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have combined for 6.0 sacks in three games

The Bears' highest paid players on their roster, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, are finally playing like it. Mack and Quinn were a dominant duo against the Browns, where they combined for 3.5 sacks -- Mack with 2.0 and Quinn with 1.5. This season, Mack and Quinn have combined for 7.0 sacks, with Quinn leading the way with 4.0.

Cairo Santos has made 30 straight field goals

Lost in the offensive mess was Bears kicker Cairo Santos' continued success. Santos has now connected on 30 consecutive field goals in the regular season -- 31 if we're counting the postseason -- which is currently the fourth-longest streak among active kickers. https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1442176838315302912?s=20

