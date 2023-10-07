13 Cozy Nursery Rugs We're Loving for Fall

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Creating the perfect nursery can be a joyful journey (or an anxiety-inducing one, depending on how long you put it off). And if there’s one element that you should start with, it’s the area rug. Not only can it tie the room together—and offer lots of color inspo for surrounding accessories and decor—but it’s also a cushy place for you to rest your feet while you’re nursing or changing diapers. Add to that, the fact that there are tons of new family-friendly iterations. We’re talking a machine-washable number from Ruggable or a dreamy (stain-resistant) wool blend from Dash and Albert. So below we’ve outlined 13 of the best nursery rugs—from machine-washable and wool ones to geometric, floral and neutral rugs—to bring the space together before baby arrives.

The Best Nursery Area Rugs of 2023 at a Glance

What Material is Best for a Nursery Rug?

When it comes to materials, you want to focus on two elements: Softness and durability. For the latter, be sure to find something stain-resistant that can withstand accidents from feedings and changings. Then, for softness, you want to look for a rug that’ll feel dreamy underfoot (a luxury you’ll be craving when you’re sleep-deprived) and soft for your kiddo when she’s old enough to sit or walk on her own. So below, we’ve outlined a few materials to prioritize, so you get the best of both worlds:

How We Chose the Best Nursery Rugs

After scouring through thousands of top-rated rug reviews, our home editor made sure each met the following criteria: 1) They had a wool or washable construction, 2) the pile was at least 0.3 inches tall and 3) had at least three size options, including a 5’x8’.

Ruggable

So, you need something ultra-durable, soft underfoot and versatile in its design, yes? This rug is your ticket. First and foremost: it’s washable (more on that below), so you won’t have to worry about permanent stains or spills. You then have the choice between a flatweave pile (2 millimeters) or tufted pile (7 millimeters), where the latter is best for comfortable living spaces, playrooms, and bedrooms, per the brand. There’s also its farmhouse-meets-Persian pattern and the fact that its geometric print is available in seven colors.

But of course, the real draw is that the rug is washable—and the brand was even awarded 90 points out of 100 in a PureWow100 review because it “came out of the dryer as good as new,” according to Senior Director of Special Projects, Rachel Bowie. “Yogurt went all over one of the corners, and a wet paper towel still left a bit of a congealed mess. I also worried it would smell. So, I detached the cover and tossed it into the machine. I have a standard-size washer and it fits just fine. My favorite part was that it’s totally a-OK to tumble dry on low.” She also adds, “It’s a nontoxic brand (making them even more kid-friendly) that comes in a range of gorgeous (and quite high-end looking) designs. Even better, they’re available at a lower-end price point—we’re talking a 5' x 7' as low as $219—so I could invest in an 8' x 10' without breaking the bank.”

RugsUSA

This washable rug is just under $100 for a 5’x8’ (basically unheard of for something that’s not about to be discarded on the street). It features a low pile at just 0.10 inches and thanks to its soft, expertly crafted polyester, it feels smooth to the touch. Add to that, the fact that it's OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it’s been tested to ensure it's free from harmful substances. The modern take on a rainbow design can also work with virtually any color scheme; a muted border seamlessly blends with neutrals while pops of color in each stripe helps draw visual interest.

“I love it! It feels super soft and cozy on the top. I love that it is washable and I can throw it in the washing machine after the dogs have been laying on it. The colors go really well with those in my home, too. Creates a comfortable and relaxing environment,” one reviewer writes. Plus, another adds: “Colors blend into the surroundings! Bought this to place over my wool area rug when my grandkids come to town. Makes a perfect ‘picnic rug’ for them to snack and play while protecting my expensive wool rug! So easy to wash and store until their next visit.”

Revival

While there are (more than a few) washable options on this list, Revival’s latest collection promises to be softer—and more durable—than any of its predecessors. This is because it’s crafted with recycled materials, where a polyester blend is transformed into a soft, sustainable fiber with the look and feel of wool (but make it mildew-resistant and machine-washable). That, coupled with a 12-millimeter pile, allows the rug to offer a thick and soft cushion to every step. It’s also worth mentioning that in this specific model, which is part of the Mosaic collection, the pattern is extra-forgiving with raised pile squares and soft edges. When your foot hits the surface, it crushes, and the silklike memory of the fibers means the squares move with wear—it looks better as time goes on. Plus, the lightness and foldability of the rug make washing easy; for sizes up to 5' x 8', you can machine wash the rug with similar colors on delicate with 1 tablespoon of gentle detergent.

Take it from one reviewer who raves, “I’m so happy with this rug for my daughter’s nursery! Most washable rugs are thin and plastic-feeling, but this feels like a soft, plush carpet. I washed it and laid it to dry right when I got it, and it still looks perfect.” Another customer also says, “Finally, a synthetic rug that doesn't smell or feel weird out of the box. Very soft and easy to clean. The camel color is very neutral and not warm—and it hides any mishaps. Crawling baby and spit up approved! Look forward to more patterns and colors in the future.”

Dash & Albert

This handmade rug earns its (not so inexpensive) price tag for one reason: Durability. It’s a breeze to maintain, thanks to its stain-resistant blend of wool backed by cotton, and its dense, medium pile (approximately 12 millimeters) has a micro-hooked construction, so it’s easy to vacuum without pulling. That said, it’s also easy on the eyes, where the paint chip pattern offers a versatile bouquet of colors; perfect to draw inspiration from for your decor. The abstract brushstroke stripes come in eight color options—ranging from a subdued beige/blue/gray to a statement-making red/blue/yellow—and there’s no shortage of color combos to match the vibe you’re going for. (Not to mention that it’ll last year after year, so you can repurpose it when the nursery turns into a teenager’s room).

“I love everything about this rug! It flattened out within a day, it’s thick and you can feel the quality, but most importantly it added the right amount of ‘pop’ that I was looking for. I was nervous it would be too busy or bright but it’s just perfect,” one person raves. Another reviewer also mentions, “ It’s vibrant with a great mix of colors. The flat loop style is easy to vacuum; just looks great in the room. My furniture and drapes are all neutral so I expect to have fun choosing accessories to blend in with some of the colors in this rug.”

Joss & Main

Fact: even if a rug isn’t washable, you don’t have to rule out light-toned floor coverings entirely. Instead, opt for 100 percent wool rugs. ICYMI, wool actually makes a shockingly kid-friendly rug option, thanks to the lanolin oils in its fibers, which naturally reject liquids and (thus, doesn’t soak up spills). Wool is also the easiest material to steam clean as needed. Not only do we love Joss & Main option version for its braid wool construction, but it also has a low-pile height (0.62 inches), so it’s great for a low-foot-traffic nursery. Oh, and did we mention that it’s safe to use with heated floors?

One Mother says, “Super soft and beautiful! This is in a little boy's room, so we needed the wool to be durable. Perfection!” And another reviewer writes, “Nice ivory color without yellow tones. Cute nubby texture adds interest to my mostly neutral decor. It does shed some in the beginning but that’s to be expected. The shedding is manageable with patient vacuuming. Very soft underfoot and really brightens up the room. My dog loves rolling around on it. I’d recommend to anyone who is willing to be moderately careful/clean since it is a light-colored rug.”

Amazon

Faux fur—but make it washable. We were first drawn to this rug for its soft, almost mink-like texture (and six color options), so imagine our delight when we also saw it was kid- and pet-approved. While the premium, polyester fibers are constructed to be spill- and stain-resistant, it’s machine-washable (and you can tumble-dry on low). The colors are also easy to play around with, thanks to its tone-on-tone pattern, so you can go bold with blush or neutral with silver while still making an impact. And aside from the dreamy underfoot texture, it also has a 21-millimeter pile for extra-cushion.

One reviewer even says it’s perfect for a nursery: “I'm usually a big jute/textured rug girl, but for our baby's nursery, I wanted something soft that would still be easy to keep clean. While we haven't used it in the space for very long, it is definitely VERY soft (as all other reviews mention)...so plush and comfy!” As for the cleaning, another person mentions: “Very soft, like walking on a cloud. I've cleaned it twice with gentle soap and it dried and retained its original texture…so far so good.”

Wayfair

Originating from Turkey, this ivory-colored rug (also available in gray) boasts a high-to-low pile that forms a diamond pattern with diverse cushioning. The irregular lines can add some layering and dimension to a space—and despite its plush pile, you can easily vacuum it without any issues (it doesn’t have the tassels of its rectangular counterpart, either). “Performance” in the title also means it’s stain-resistant and non-shedding, thanks to its durable synthetic fibers, and it’s a fantastic choice for high-traffic areas with kids. Plus, you won’t have to worry about it lifting or curling over time, thanks to the power-loomed closure on the edges.

“I wanted a light rug to brighten up my dark flooring and this does the trick. The woven pattern is subtle but gives a nice bit of interest over a plain cut-loop rug. Is fairly lightweight for its size, so it was pretty easy for me to get it unfolded and arranged under the furniture. It is definitely not beige, more of an off-white, which is exactly what I wanted… matches perfectly with my [neutral] walls,” one happy customer writes. Another adds: “Waited a long time for this area rug to come back in stock, and I'm happy I did. It's soft and plush without feeling like it will collect dirt easily, and it can withstand frequent vacuuming. It's the perfect rug for our guest room/future nursery.”

Anthropologie

We’ll wait as you try to find us a more unique (and adorable) rug for a nursery. It’s designed by Matilda Goad & Co. exclusively for Anthropologie, where its plaid pattern and scalloped border are sure to bring a playful touch to any kid’s space. It's crafted from tufted wool with a cotton back—and since the yarn is meticulously woven through a fabric backing, it’s great for high-traffic areas (though, the brand recommends using a rug pad to prevent slipping and protect your floor). The pile height of 0.31 inches makes up for it, though, so even if you forgo using a rug pad it’ll still offer some padding.

One Anthro customer writes, “This rug arrived exactly as pictured. It looks perfect in the [nursery] but I could see it anywhere in the home. It feels good to the touch and I know it is durable and can withstand cleaning since it’s wool. I love its unexpected design!” That said, it’s worth noting another person’s warning: “It's quite thick and soft but be cautious that the colors are not as depicted on the website. Instead of mustard and yellow, those sections are more of a brown/camel. Also, this rug is not flat as some of the rectangles are raised.”

Wayfair

Sure, this rug is neutral…but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. It takes a fresh twist on a classic design with a striking grid pattern that’s complimented by hand-tufted wool and a jute pile. Meaning that while the understated hue allows it to blend with any color scheme, the pattern separates it from a boring solid wool. That said, due to its 0.38-inch pile height, the brand recommends a rug pad to ensure stability and prevent slipping.

“I'd been searching for months for something to add to our [nursery] that was neutral with a geometric pattern—all while being high quality AND on a tight budget. I'm so glad we waited for this collection because this rug is absolutely stunning and has stayed that way as it's super easy to clean. It's made of heavy-duty natural materials, so it isn't as squishy underfoot as some poly-shag rugs, but this will be in our family forever,” one reviewer writes. Add to that, the fact that many reviewers wrote “perfect neutral for a nursery/baby’s room” in their descriptions…

Wayfair

Featuring a central pink medallion with a lived-in look; this rosy number is sure to bring some soft femininity to a traditional nursery room. Not only is it the perfect blend of classic and contemporary, but the distressed finish gives it a vintage feel (without being masculine). It’s power-loomed from durable polypropylene with a jute backing, it while it has a medium 0.33-inch pile height, many reviewers have commented on its dreamy softness. What’s more, it’s fade- and stain-resistant, making it ideal for high-traffic spaces, and cleaning is simple by spot-cleaning with a dry cloth.

One parent says, “The octagon shape is so unique and absolutely perfect for our nursery! The colors are very subtle and add the perfect touch without being too much,” and another adds, “The colors are prettier in person—still on the soft side, but nothing too vibrant. Even with it being a lighter rug, it’s very stain-resistant and vacuums really well. It’s a little stiff at first but softened up over the first week we had it.”

maisonette

An animal-friendly twist on the classic bearskin rug, this adorable bear buddy is made entirely from soft and cozy wool. The clever use of different pile heights gives it a cool, artistic vibe—almost like a collage—and it's versatile enough to fit cottage-style or modern aesthetics. Not only do artisans put lots of love into making each rug by hand, but it also has trendy blue fringes at both ends for a unique finish. And when it comes to cleaning, give it a gentle weekly vacuum with low power to keep it looking fresh–just remember to steer clear of the fringes.

“The quality of this rug is amazing. The Bear is a bit raised up in height, the colors are true to the photo. THE BEST PART—it is so darn cute and whimsical. It doesn't look childish on the floor because the colors are calm and sophisticated for a bear rug,” one reviewer says.

Anthropologie

With colorful stripes and a captivating ombre effect, it’s hard to look away from a rug as personality-packed as this guy. It’s crafted from handwoven wool, so it's designed to handle high-traffic areas, and the 0.5-inch thickness gives it ample cushion (though, the brand does recommend a rug pad underneath). Not only does it come in three color combos—neutral, blue or maize (above)—but there are also 10 sizes to choose from, which is rare for a unique find. Plus, many reviewers love how the wool is naturally stain-resistant and easy to spot-clean, thanks to the low absorbency of the material.

“This rug is so soft and thick. It doesn’t shed much (so far). I put a felt rug pad under it, and it is even more luxurious underfoot. Absolutely gorgeous,” one person raves. Another reviewer also adds: “I will only buy wool rugs! They are water-repellent and hypoallergenic. This rug looks amazing in my hallway. Like with all other wool rugs, there is a period of it pilling. It lessens with time—and if it becomes stained or dirty it can be easily cleaned as nothing usually absorbs.”

Rifle Paper Co.

Finally, a stunning floral option that combines vintage-inspired motifs with a classic color palette. While the pattern alone adds warmth and dimension, the coziness is from its CloudPile construction, which is a modern microfiber that's plush, soft and durable. It also has a digitally printed pattern, so you get vibrant colors and sophisticated designs with a fade-resistant promise. That, coupled with its medium 0.38-inch pile height makes it easy to clean and perfect for active families.

Take it from one reviewer, who raves: “Softest most beautiful rug I’ve ever bought!! Love the colors and warmth it brings to the room… My four-year-old has been begging for a new rug now after feeling this one. I often find all the kids on this rug (I originally purchased a 5x7 for the nursery). Worth every penny!” Plus, another person writes, “This rug is much softer than most rugs—and does not shed. We are using this in a nursery and it is perfect. The colors are very cheery and I am very happy with it.”

What to Consider When Looking for a Nursery Rug

What Size Rug Is Good For a Nursery?

Generally speaking, a common size for a nursery rug is around 5' x 7' or 6' x 9'. However, the size ultimately depends on the dimensions and layout of your space. In a smaller nursery, a few 2’ x 3’ rugs could be an option—especially if you’re trying to define a designated play or seating areas. In a larger nursery, however, you’ll probably want to go with a larger rug (8’ x 10’) to cover more floor space.

Either way, if you want to place the rug under the crib, ensure that it extends at least 2 to 3 feet on all sides of the crib. Not only does this give a soft surface for your feet while attending to the baby, but it also provides some extra cushion if someone decides to get adventurous while you’re sleeping.

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.