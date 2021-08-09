13 children hospitalized with COVID in New Jersey
A recent uptick in COVID cases, fueled by the delta variant, is causing concern across the Tri-State for the upcoming school year with a growing amount of children being infected by the virus.
A recent uptick in COVID cases, fueled by the delta variant, is causing concern across the Tri-State for the upcoming school year with a growing amount of children being infected by the virus.
It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S
"Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."
The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.
Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.RELATED: Doing This 30-Minute Workout a Few Times a Week Can Stave Off Dementia. Eating even small amounts of processed meat every day raises your risk of dementia. A stud
Although antibodies from having COVID-19 may provide some protection, health experts say nothing protects better than the vaccines.
Kathy Griffin couldn't stop from giggling when sharing the story of her husband Randy Bick who "sliced his freaking hand open" while she was no help.
As the Delta variant spreads nationwide and hospitalizations spike, especially in the South, health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has the latest, and Dr. Teresa Murray Amato joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.
A major campaign to encourage parents to get their kids ages 12 and up vaccinated continues in New York City - but it soon may not even be a choice.
The Delta variant is fueling the summer surge of COVID-19 in the U.S. As CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports, the country is now reporting nearly 100,000 infections daily, which is the most since February. There are many questions regarding the safety of students and teachers. The country's largest teachers' union is encouraging teachers to get vaccinated. But it's still taking time for pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine for children under 12. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and member of the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss status of the vaccine for children and how misinformation around the vaccine and virus has fed into the summer surge.
The COVID-19 headlines are scary and you are right to be scared—the Delta variant is more transmissible than any before it, and is a danger for vaccinated people (who can get seriously ill) and unvaccinated people (who can spread it, sometimes unwittingly, to vulnerable people). Extremely concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN to sound a warning.
Being an adult with obesity doesn't just mean you've got an annoying few pounds around your waist. It can lead to worse: "Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death," says the CDC. Knowing the signals that you're becoming or have become obese could save your life. Read on to see what they are, according to the CDC—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't
Madi Bond suffered an anaphylactic shock after passing some roadworks.
Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman speaks with Dr. Payal Patel, University of Michigan Infectious Diseases Physician, about the outlook for COVID-19 booster shots.
I am tired of seeing preventable cases. I am tired of laying to rest victims of someone else’s poor choices. I am tired of battling misinformation.
The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.The five-year survival rate following a diagnosis of sinus
Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev
As 'booster mania' takes hold, experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci say those with weakened immune systems should be prioritized for an extra COVID shot.
"I can't tell you how grateful I am to receive this news."
HIV stigma manifests in many ways, including microaggressions that could lead to a higher risk of depression, PTSD and suicidality. ASphotowed/iStock via Getty Images PlusRapper DaBaby drew sharp criticism after he delivered a rant during a concert on July 25, 2021, insulting people living with HIV or sexually transmitted illnesses. He not only disrespected women and same-gender-loving men, but also falsely equated HIV with a death sentence. As an associate professor of psychology and a clinical
The backlog of heart patients is set to take five years to clear, with thousands at risk of dying from treatable conditions, health experts have warned.