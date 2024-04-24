(13) CCU baseball falls on the road to Creighton, 7-3

OMAHA, NEB. – The No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers fell to the Creighton Blue Jays 7-3 in the first game of a two-game series in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday night. With the loss, the Chanticleers fall to 27-13 on the season, while the Blue Jays improve to 29-9 overall.

Coastal was led by Graham Brown (2-for-4, R, RBI), Zack Beach (1-for-3, BB, RBI), Jake Books (1-for-3, RBI), Dean Mihos (1-for-2, 2BB), and Derek Bender (1-for-5) as they combined for the six Chanticleer hits. On the mound, starter Josh O’Neill worked 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and a walk while striking out three batters. Reliever Henry Weycker allowed one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 2.2 innings. Hayden Johnson (1-2) took the loss and allowed one run on one hit and one walk in 0.1 innings.

The Blue Jays offense was paced by Nolan Clifford (3-for-4, BB, HR, R, 3RBIs), Nolan Sailors (2-for-4, BB, 2Rs, RBI), and Will MacLean (1-for-3, 2RBIs). The Creighton pitching staff allowed three first-inning runs, all charged to Shea Wendt, who worked 2.0 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Reliever Cade Lommel pitched 3.1 innings, allowing no runs on just two hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Tommy Lamb (4-0) threw 1.2 innings, giving up no hits and no runs to pick up his fourth win of the season.

The Chanticleers will wrap up the two-game series on Wednesday, April 24, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.