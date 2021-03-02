13 cap casualties for Bills to consider in free agency

As the old saying goes: One man’s trash could be another man’s treasure.

As free agency approaches, a declining salary cap number in 2021 could cause some clubs around the NFL to make some difficult cap casualties. The Bills themselves might be doing such a thing, but on the flip side, they could be buyers, too.

With that, here are 13 potential cap casualties or already cut players that could interest the Bills:

WR Adam Humphries | Titans

Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (Gannett photo)

Cut yet?: Yes Age: 27 After signing a four-year, $36M deal with the Titans, Humphries mostly disappointed due to injuries so maybe he could come cheap for a new team. While he is mostly known as a slot receiver and Buffalo has Cole Beasley, he also has some gadget playmaker in him with return man abilities sprinkled in there. The Bills could also just decide to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie instead. 2020 stats: 7 GP | 23 catches | 228 yards | 2 TDs

OL Nick Easton | Saints

Center Nick Easton (62). Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: Yes Age: 28 Jon Feliciano has insisted that he'll be back with the Bills next year. If he's not, Easton could be a good replacement. Like Feliciano, he has experience both at guard and center. 2020 stats: 12 GP | PFF grade: 59.6

WR Tyrell Williams | Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: Yes Age: 29 John Brown is very much a cut candidate for the Bills and if he's moved on from, he has to be replaced. What Brown brings to the table is the ability to be a deep threat, and that's what Williams could be for Buffalo. While not a burner, his 4.42 40-yard dash time while standing at 6-foot-4 makes that 4.42 even more impressive. 2020 stats: 0 GP (season-ending shoulder injury)

TE David Njoku | Browns

Browns tight end David Njoku. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 24 Njoku's future has long seemed uncertain with the Browns. Recently he even tweeted out a goodbye to Cleveland, even though he's still on their team... so it seems like he's going to be moved one way or another? A cut saves the Browns around $6M, so if that happens, Njoku could be the answer to upgrading the playmaking at tight end in Orchard Park. 2020 stats: 13 GP | 19 catches | 213 yards | 2 TDs

Story continues

DE Derek Barnett | Eagles

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 24 Barnett, a former first-round pick, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2021. However, the Eagles are in a bad salary cap situation, more than $40M over the projected cap currently. Because of that, they need to either reconstruct Barnett's contract, or cut him to save near $10M. Barnett only had 6.5 and 5.5 sacks over his past two seasons, respectively, but... that still would've led the Bills in 2020... 2020 stats: 13 GP | 34 tackles | 6 for loss | 5.5 sacks | PFF grade: 67.9

DT Kawann Short | Panthers

Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99). Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: Yes Age: 32 Former Panther, so the Bills connections will be obvious. Much of Short potentially coming to Buffalo probably depends on who else is interested in him, though. In 2020, without Star Lotulelei, the Bills struggled to find production from the one-tech spot. Lotulelei will be back again next season, so if Short doesn't get many offers, coming in to backup Lotulelei could work for him. But perhaps a chance to start elsewhere might be more enticing for him. Plus, the Bills could use a younger backup. Still a name to watch considering the Carolina connection. 2020 stats: 3 GP | 6 tackles | PFF grade: 45.4

LB Christian Kirksey | Packers

Packers inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet? Yes Age: 28 Recently released by the Packers, the Bills saw something in him a year ago. Just last offseason, Kirksey was cut by the Browns and had a free-agent visit with the Bills. He chose the Packers instead and now he's a free agent again. Clearly the Bills saw something in him before. 2020 stats: 11 GP | 77 tackles | 2 for loss | 2 INTs | 4 passes defended | 2 sacks | PFF grade: 43.9

TE Zach Ertz | Eagles

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 30 Ertz saw his name tossed into the mix with Carson Wentz a few weeks back. The QB was traded to the Colts, and a report said Ertz is "bracing for a change of scenery via trade or release" himself. He could save the Eagles $4.7M against the cap if cut and Ertz would be the best tight end the Bills have probably ever had. 2020 stats: 11 GP | 36 catches | 335 yards | 1 TD

TE Kyle Rudolph | Vikings

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 32 Playing on a big contract extension and not really producing much last year makes Rudolph a guy the Vikings could potentially let go. Like Ertz, he would likely immediately be the best tight end the Bills have had, but a lot of that depends on Stefon Diggs, too. There is some speculation they might not be on great terms, but that also could just be all talk. 2020 stats: 12 GP | 28 catches | 334 yards | 1 TD

OL Trent Brown | Raiders

Raiders tackle Trent Brown. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 27 A massive pay day from the Raiders and then Brown suffered injuries and only started 16 games in two seasons. He's very good, but when you can save a team $14M against the salary cap? You might be moved on from. For the Bills, Brown could be a guy like Daryl Williams who suffered a slew of injuries and then had a rejuvenation, of sorts, in Buffalo. Brown might still command too high of a dollar for the Bills, though. 2020 stats: 5 GP | PFF grade: 68.9

DE William Gholston | Buccaneers

Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston, Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 29 Having played his whole career with the Bucs, Gholston, who has played in multiple schemes during his time there, could save $5.5M against the cap if cut. Not exactly the scariest pass rusher along the D-line, Gholston still offers some versatility the Bills could like. 2020 stats: 16 GP | 44 tackles | 8 for loss | 3.0 sacks | 0 forced fumbles | 2 passes defended | PFF grade: 61.6

CB Chris Harris Jr. | Chargers

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Cut yet?: No Age: 31 If the Bolts did cut Harris, they would save $7.5 million against their salary cap so he has to be considered. The Bills could use a veteran nickel cornerback, or they could at least just use some competition for Taron Johnson. He has had his share of inconsistencies. The Bills also previously showed interest in Harris. 2020 stats: 9 GP | 37 tackles | 1 for loss | 1 INT | 2 passes defended | 0.5 sacks | PFF grade: 61.9

OL Rick Wagner | Packers

Rick Wagner #71 of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cut yet?: Yes Age: 31 Another potential replacement for Williams, Wagner would most likely be a short-term replacement. He's also another guy the Bills had expressed some interest in a few years back. Although, if NFL teams do follow Pro Football Focus, he's graded very nicely there so maybe he actually gets a nice dollar on the market. 2020 stats: 16 GP (9 starts) | PFF grade: 77.0

1

1