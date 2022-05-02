13 Bears free agents are still unsigned
The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 11 new rookies to their roster.
But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them.
There are 13 Bears free agents who are still unsigned, which includes several players who were released this offseason (like Eddie Goldman, Tarik Cohen, Danny Trevathan and Nick Foles). Here’s a look:
DL Akiem Hicks
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
DL Eddie Goldman
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
TE Jimmy Graham
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
LB Danny Trevathan
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
RB Tarik Cohen
AP Photo/Jose Juarez
QB Nick Foles
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
S Tashaun Gipson
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
OL Jason Peters
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
TE Jesse James
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
OL Adam Redmond
AP Photo/David Banks
