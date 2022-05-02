13 Bears free agents are still unsigned

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 11 new rookies to their roster.

But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them.

There are 13 Bears free agents who are still unsigned, which includes several players who were released this offseason (like Eddie Goldman, Tarik Cohen, Danny Trevathan and Nick Foles). Here’s a look:

DL Akiem Hicks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DL Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jimmy Graham

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

LB Danny Trevathan

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

RB Tarik Cohen

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

QB Nick Foles

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

S Tashaun Gipson

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jason Peters

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

TE Jesse James

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WR Marquise Goodwin

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

LB Alec Ogletree

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

LB Christian Jones

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

OL Adam Redmond

AP Photo/David Banks

