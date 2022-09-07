13 awesome photos of Sue Bird during her final game as a WNBA player

SYFY

Jurassic World Dominion brings dinosaurs startlingly into the present, but their story spans hundreds of millions of years into the past, all the way back to the Triassic. For decades, the oldest dinosaurs we had ever uncovered came from a restricted region in what is now South America. Some 230 million years ago, all of the world’s land masses were mashed together in a supercontinent called Pangaea. It’s there that the first dinosaurs emerged. Based on the previous discoveries, it appeared as t