13 awesome photos of Sue Bird during her final game as a WNBA player
The game of basketball will miss you, Sue Bird!
The game of basketball will miss you, Sue Bird!
The Chicago Sky are trying to punch their ticket to a second-consecutive WNBA Finals appearance.
Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Las Vegas.
Ohio State hopes to keep the momentum going against Arkansas State.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
Cubs 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist hasn't played since the final game of the Joe Maddon era in 2019.
Returning to the states after seeing your latest film lauded at the Venice Film Festival can’t be an easy comedown, but it’s not one Sadie Sink will have to worry about this year. Fresh off The Whale’s glowing reception at Venice, Sink has been tapped to star in the new thriller Berlin Nobody. Filming is already underway in the titular German city, Deadline reports. The project has yet to receive a premiere date.
Detroit Tigers (51-85) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76): 4:07 p.m.; Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California; Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will roll out a four-part plan dubbed “Commitment to America” that outlines priorities for House Republicans at a Pittsburgh event on Sept. 19. McCarthy has said the midterm elections will be a referendum on Democratic control of Washington, but with the plan he also aims to give voters a…
On a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry, throwing coach Tom House raves about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' long-term potential.
Jurassic World Dominion brings dinosaurs startlingly into the present, but their story spans hundreds of millions of years into the past, all the way back to the Triassic. For decades, the oldest dinosaurs we had ever uncovered came from a restricted region in what is now South America. Some 230 million years ago, all of the world’s land masses were mashed together in a supercontinent called Pangaea. It’s there that the first dinosaurs emerged. Based on the previous discoveries, it appeared as t
“We all had a hand in it,” Shane Beamer said of how the offense performed.
A big question from Labor Day weekend was why Elena Delle Donne was not included on the latest list of national team camp invites.
If you wonder where to settle down after retirement, think warm and sunny. More than half of the Top 10 best cities to retire in 2022 are located in hot spots (literally), according to a new report...
“You don’t think that we’re going to vote on this? You don’t think that women will vote single-issue on something like this? Because they will,” said Republican Sen. Sandy Senn, one of five women who serve in the S.C. Senate.
Sue Bird, legendary WNBA player for the Seattle Storm, retires after 20 years on the court.
And the American artist who inspired it.
A UPS driver surprises a young boy by joining him for a game of basketball on his driveway
Some star players will not be on the field when the regular season begins.
Florence Pugh reportedly refused to make eye contact with Olivia Wilde during Don't Worry Darling's four minute standing ovation.
In GQ’s October issue, Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said the battle for bodily autonomy can only be won with the help of men.