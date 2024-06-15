13 area players to compete in inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase June 22

ALTOONA, Pa. – Rosters for the inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase have been announced.

The region's top senior baseball players will compete in a nine-inning game June 22 at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

“There are so many quality baseball players in our region, and we are looking forward to giving a group of the best of them a chance to compete head to head at a great facility like Peoples Natural Gas Field,” Altoona Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said.

Nineteen high schools from throughout the region are represented in the showcase, with 28 players split into two teams. A home run derby will kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.

Tickets are $5 for general admission with proceeds benefiting Maverick’s Mission.

“Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play,” said P.J. Shell, Baker's stepfather and event coordinator. “I wanted to be able to honor him with the sport that he loved the most in what would have been his senior season, and hosting this game is a great opportunity to do that while also supporting these great athletes from our area.”

Baker died in February 2022. Baker played football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.

Team East consists of Bald Eagle Area's Gavin Burns and Kahale Burns; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Kaden Wyandt; Central's Britton Marko, Hunter Smith and Griffin Snowberger; Central Cambria's Connor Serenko and Jack Washko; Chestnut Ridge's Kaden Emerick; Claysburg-Kimmel's Aidan Simpson; Hollidaysburg's Carson Kensinger; Huntingdon's Ashton Steele and Gavin Woodward; and Mount Union's Cainen Atherton. John Bonatesta, Jim Dunlap and Skyler Eckenrode are the coaches.

Team West is made up of Bishop Carroll Catholic's Grant Casses and Zander Sekerak; Bishop McCort Catholic's Mason Pfeil; Blacklick Valley's Alex Reba and Hayden Williams; Forest Hills' Hunter Forcellini; Glendale's Troy Misura; Harmony's Jack Bracken; Homer-Center's Owen Saiani; Richland's Ethan Janidlo and Luke Raho; River Valley's Niko Vadala; and United's Caden McCully and Isaac Worthington. Coaches are Brian Bougher, Anthony Rocco, Bill Schenk and Shell.

Food and drinks will be sold at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at www.altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the Peoples Natural Gas Field box office.