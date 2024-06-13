13 from area named to North Dakota Class B all-state baseball team

Jun. 12—GRAND FORKS — Thompson was the class of Class B North Dakota baseball this season. That was reflected in the Class B all-state baseball team, which was released Tuesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

The three-time defending state champion Tommies landed four players on the all-state team, as well as Class B Coach of the Year Nate Soulis.

Junior Thomas Schumacher and senior Brayden Wolfgram were first-team selections for the Tommies, while junior Will Welke and junior Drew Odenbach were second-team picks.

Wolfgram, a repeat all-state choice, hit .446 with eight doubles, four triples and 33 RBIs. On the mound, Wolfgram was 9-0 in 48 innings with a 0.875 ERA. He struck out 61 batters and walked just five.

Schumacher hit .402 with a .544 on-base percentage. He had four doubles, four triples and a team-high 44 runs scored.

Welke hit .351 with eight doubles and three home runs. He had a team-high 36 RBIs.

Odenbach hit .304. On the mound, he was 5-0 in 45 innings of work. He posted a 1.556 ERA with 61 strikeouts.

State runner-up Grafton placed two on the all-state first team. Tony Villarreal, a three-time all-state pick, hit. 526 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 RBIs and 36 runs scored. On the mound, Villarreal was 6-3 in 37 innings. He struck out 52 with a 2.649 ERA.

Droog, a junior, hit .493 with six doubles and two home runs. He drove in 34 runs. On the mound, Droog threw 40.1 innings with a 6-0 record. He struck out 68 with a 0.868 ERA.

North Star and Langdon-Edmore-Munich also placed two on the all-state team.

Senior Dane Hagler, a three-time all-state baseball pick, was selected to the first team, while classmate Zach Jorde was picked to the second team.

Hagler hit .484 with three triples and 21 runs scored. He threw 23.1 innings with a a 3-1 record. He gave up just five earned runs and struck out 50.

Jorde hit .452 with seven doubles, 13 RBI and 18 runs. In 14.2 innings pitched, he was 3-0 on the mound. He gave up four earned runs with 22 strikeouts.

For Langdon-Edmore-Munich, Mason Romfo was a first-team choice and Theodore Romfo was second team.

Mason, a senior, hit .464 with a .570 on-base percentage. He had seven doubles, three triples, 28 runs and 10 stolen bases. On the mound, he was 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Theodore, a sophomore, hit .432 with 15 doubles, a home run, 22 RBI and 25 runs scored. On the mound, he was 2-3 with a 1.105 ERA. He struck out 61 in 38 innings.

Hatton-Northwood (Derek Carpenter, first team), Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (Marshall Judisch, second team) and Park River (Tucker Omdahl, second team) each had one player selected to the all-state team.

Carpenter, a senior, played in 21 games and hit .530 with a .607 on-base percentage. He had seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 RBI, 22 runs and 11 stolen bases. On the mound, he threw 30.1 innings with a 2.1 record. He struck 54 with a 1.846 ERA and a .203 opponent batting average.

Judisch, a senior, played in 17 games. He hit .327 with a .462 on-base percentage. He had four doubles and 21 runs. On the mound, he threw 31.2 innings with a 3-1 record. He struck out 60 with a 1.326 ERA.

Omdahl, a sophomore, hit .355 in 23 starts at the leadoff position with seven doubles and 16 runs scored. On the mound, he threw 35.1 innings with a 4-0 record. He struck out 47 with a 2.90 ERA.