The 13 area defensive players to know entering the 2023 football season

I don’t know why, but I always remember the defensive guys.

The offensive guys rack up all the stats, but man do I enjoy watching defenders work out there.

I’ve got so many great defenders in my head from past years. From Luke Sage and Jacob Ager at Boyne City, to Kyle Hebner at Harbor Springs, Janssen Byers, James Gazarato and Gabe Whitmore at Petoskey and Charlevoix’s Brad Klinger.

There’s just something about a player than can stop another player from doing what he wants to do.

That’s what this list is and I hope it’s filled with a number of guys that stick around in my head for years to come.

Boyne City's Joey McHugh (2) has already been making plays for years within the Rambler lineup.

These are the defensive players to look for entering the 2023 football season.

You can also find the list of offensive players here:

OFFENSE: The 14 offensive standouts to know before the 2023 football season

DEFENSE

Trevor Streeter, Sr. — Charlevoix (DL)

I had to lead with Streeter because he might be the most underrated defensive player up here.

Every Rayder game I covered I kept saying to myself, ‘Who is this No. 66 with no gloves and no wrist bands or anything flashy?’

The reason I kept asking was because he made play, after play, after play. The coaches knew and that’s why he earned first team all-conference.

He’s also a talented wrestler that finished third in the state at 215 pounds.

Both candidates for a breakout season, Boyne City's Ryan Spate (3) and Tyler Lockman (11) are the next wave of Rambler standouts.

Ryan Spate, Jr. — Boyne City (LB)

Spate could have gone on the offensive list or here, but he earned first team all-conference as a linebacker in just his sophomore season.

He’s got good size for the positon and he’s athletic.

I think Spate could be in for the kind of breakout season you would expect from a player entering his second varsity season.

Haden Janes, Jr. — Petoskey (DB)

It didn’t take long to see that Janes knows what he’s doing on the field.

And he was just a sophomore last season.

He picked off a pass in his very first game at the varsity level, while starting at cornerback. Now he’s back to his favorite positon, free safety.

An instinctive player in a position designed for a playmaker to make plays? I’m ready for it.

JANES: Petoskey's Janes willing to do it all to help Northmen succeed

Petoskey's Haden Janes locked down wideouts at cornerback, now he'll give quarterbacks problems at his free safety spot.

Chas Stanek, Sr. — Boyne City (DL)

Another Boyne City defender – that’ll be a theme here – makes the list.

Stanek had a good season at defensive end for the Ramblers. He’s super long and it looks like his athleticism often gives linemen problems out there.

He put together 37 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks a year ago.

East Jordan's Angel Delgado (55) returns as a playmaker to both lines for the Red Devils.

Angel Delgado, Sr. — East Jordan (DL)

Whether you’re talking the offensive line or the defensive line, I’ve been seeing Delgado do his thing for quite a few years.

And he always seems to be making plays.

Now a senior, he’s a lot bigger – in a good way – than a year ago and will be a key piece for the Red Devils to lean on for one final season.

Whether it's offense or defense, Petoskey's Brian Pike has the athleticism and clear catch radius to stand out.

Brian Pike, Sr. — Petoskey (DB)

Pike is another guy who probably could have made the offensive list, but he’s here instead.

That’s because I was super impressed with Pike as a defensive back last season. I didn’t see him on the field there early in the year, but his tackling was excellent and he’s obviously got a lot of range, so I hope he’s there more in 2023.

He’s 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, so good luck expecting to throw a ball in over top of him.

Landon Swanson, Sr. — Charlevoix (LB)

A starter at linebacker since his sophomore season, Swanson is as tough as they come on Friday nights.

A first team all-conference linebacker a season ago, he’s a 6-foot-2, 205-pound tackling machine, with 108 stops a year ago.

Also a standout all-state wrestler like a lot of Charlevoix defenders, it won’t be hard to miss Swanson if you’re watching the Rayders. Follow the ball and you’ll see him soon.

SWANSON: Charlevoix's Swanson ready to add to impressive Rayder resume in final campaign

Charlevoix's Landon Swanson returns to man the middle of the defense for the Rayders.

Korbin Sulitis, Jr. — Petoskey (LB)

The player I’m most excited to watch this season.

You can take the big plays and the touchdowns, I want to see Sulitis tracking ball carriers, setting the edge and rushing the passer.

He made over 60 tackles playing primarily along the line a year ago, but he’s added over 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason to get up to 6-foot-2, 220-pounds and he’ll move all around the front seven in 2023.

SULITIS: Sharpened by iron: Petoskey's Sulitis ready to take next jump defensively

It's a good thing Petoskey's Logan LaHaie (3) and Korbin Sulitis (20) wear numbers, because their offseason transformation might make them unrecognizable in 2023.

Corin Paulus, Sr. — Harbor Springs (DL)

There’s certainly not a lot of size around this Harbor Springs team, but Paulus brings some.

He’s a versatile 6-foot-4, 210-pound end that might even be able to even move around the defense a bit.

Paulus also has some talent to be used on the offensive side of the ball and made some noise as a tight end a year ago.

Joey McHugh, Sr. — Boyne City (LB)

Made you wait a bit for this one, but McHugh might be the best defender in Northern Michigan.

He’s carried on that long list of recent great Boyne City linebackers well and is a fun player to watch.

He’s fast – also ran for 949 yards last season – and instinctive, with nearly 200 tackles the past two seasons. He also does everything else well, highlighted with nine tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two sacks last season.

MCHUGH: Boyne City's McHugh steps into leadership role for young Ramblers

Logan LaHaie, Jr. — Petoskey (LB)

LaHaie wasted no time making a name for himself while following his brother, Ian, at the linebacker positon at Petoskey.

Logan became a starter right from the jump last season and he’s taken on a leadership role with this Petoskey defense in just his junior season.

He’s also bulked up and it’ll be exciting to see what he’s got in store ahead.

Charlevoix's defensive line has a pair of playmakers back in Trevor Streeter (66) and Nate Claflin (51).

Nate Claflin, Sr. — Charlevoix (DL)

Someone that does a lot of different things for the Rayders, that’s Claflin.

He’s a solid defensive end that definitely plays with a toughness out there and earned honorable mention within the conference a year ago.

He’s followed his brother Jake’s career well and – along with Streeter – forms a great one-two punch along that Rayder defensive line.

Tyler Lockman, Sr. — Boyne City (DB)

Lockman makes this list with a lot of potential.

All of his teammates have been talking about him and the work he’s put in during the offseason and I’ve liked what I’ve seen, from seven-on-seven during the summer and while out at practice.

He’ll get a lot of time on offense as well and could be in store for the Gavin Hewitt Breakout Award.

