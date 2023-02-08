13 Alabama players invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Alabama football program will be well-represented at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. 13 Alabama players will be present at the combine which is scheduled to last from Feb. 28 to March 3. The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nick Saban and his coaching staff work hard to develop players into better young men on and off the field. It has proven to work out for most as his former players have made it to the league or taken on other occupations outside of the football realm.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at the 13 players that received their invitation to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Bryce Young

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Many expect Bryce Young to be the first player taken in this year’s draft. He possesses all of the traits necessary to be successful at the next level. The only concern that teams reportedly have is his size. It would be surprising to see him participate in any drills as he has likely cemented himself as a top-five pick. There is a stronger chance that Young performs in Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30. Nonetheless, he has received an invite to the scouting combine.

Will Anderson Jr.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Many Alabama fans have gone as far as comparing Will Anderson Jr. to the Alabama great Derrick Thomas. Anderson Jr.’s blend of size and speed make him stand out above all of the other defensive prospects in the NFL draft. He has a great burst and bend off of the edge. He will likely land within the top three in this year’s draft. NFL scouts will not want to pass on Anderson Jr.

DeMarcco Hellams

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s leading tackler this past season was veteran safety, DeMarcco Hellams. The free safety recorded 108 tackles and one interception throughout the season. His teammates actually gave him the nickname “Hitman”. That stems from his malicious intent to make opposing players want to quit. He will need to show NFL scouts that he can play inside the box and outside. I could see Hellams having a role similar to former Alabama safety Landon Collins.

Story continues

Brian Branch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Will Anderson Jr., star Brian Branch might be the most-coveted defensive prospect out of Alabama in this year’s draft. The thing that stands out about Branch is his ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks while also being able to cover opposing teams’ best wide receivers. The expectation is that Branch will go either late in the first round or early in the second round.

Byron Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

One of Alabama’s best defensive linemen is headed to the league. After spending four seasons with the Tide, defensive end Byron Young is ready to make the next step in his football career. The Mississippi native could have declared for the NFL draft a year ago but chose to return to school. Young is explosive and does a good job of shedding blockers. His ability to make plays outside of the box also makes him stand out.

DJ Dale

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Dale started for four years on Pete Golding’s defense. Dale did not stand out too much as a flashy player. Instead, he simply did his job and played within his skillset. His stats are not jaw-dropping, but his impact was felt the majority of the time that he was on the field. After all, not too many players can say that they started all four years of their college career at Alabama. Dale can, however. He will likely be a day-three pick at best but could be a very valuable depth addition to someone’s roster.

Tyler Steen

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation was that Tyler Steen would come in and have an Evan Neal-type impact. While he was not as imposing as Neal, Steen managed to hold up this season at left tackle. The Vanderbilt transfer was a huge addition to the Alabama recruiting class last offseason. His experience of having played in the SEC definitely helped him make a smoother transition. He will need to show that he can do better in pass protection as the NFL has become a pass-first league.

Emil Ekiyor

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

A lot of draft boards will have Emil Ekiyor being a day-three pick. That might be the case. However, Ekiyor has shown that he can compete at a high level for several years. He has been the staple of Alabama’s offensive line for the past two seasons. The Indiana native was a three-year starter and steadily improved during his time at Alabama. NFL scouts might recommend that he transitions to center which could affect his draft stock. Nonetheless, he will be drafted and could prove to be a crucial depth addition to an NFL roster.

Cameron Latu

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In case Alabama fans had forgotten, Cameron Latu was originally signed to play outside linebacker. That did not end up being the case as Latu was quickly converted to play tight end. After doing so, he saw an increase in playing time. His ability to run block and make timely catches made him a reliable target for quarterbacks. He has the skill set to make an immediate impact at the next level whether it be as a run blocker or as a pass-catcher. He will likely be a day-two or day-three draft pick.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Some NFL scouts have already begun comparing Jahmyr Gibbs to Saints running back Alvin Kamara. That could be a fair assessment as Gibbs is a proven pass-catcher and a three-down tailback. He possesses top-end speed and put that on display at Alabama this season. Gibbs will likely land at the end of the first round or early in the second round.

Eli Ricks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Ricks was projected as a top-ten pick to begin the season by many draft experts. That will likely not be the case as Ricks struggled to see the field for the majority of the season. He became a starter in Week 8 and did play well in game action. He has rare size for a defensive back at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Ricks is lengthy and versatile enough to be drafted in the first two rounds.

Henry To'oTo'o

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

One of Alabama’s leaders on the defensive side of the ball over the past two seasons was linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. To’oTo’o came to Alabama after transferring from Tennessee. He quickly made a name for himself as he was a day-one starter alongside Christian Harris. In two seasons, he showed improvements in pass coverage as well as at the line of scrimmage. If not, he will likely end up as a day-two pick. One thing that scouts will likely keep a close eye on is his ability to cover running backs out of the backfield. He struggled at times with that during his time at Alabama.

Jordan Battle

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jordan Battle has been the ‘heart and soul’ of Alabama’s secondary over the last few years. Battle’s leadership and performance on the field have helped him become a better player over the years. He can play down in the box or on the back end.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire