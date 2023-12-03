If a 13-0 Tennessee missed CFP, Vols fans would have made Schiano Sunday look like a picnic | Adams

My first reaction to the College Football Playoff selection Sunday: What if Tennessee had been in Florida State's position?

The Vols have one of the largest, most passionate fan bases in the country. They also have one of the most vocal fan bases. And those fans never have been shy about voicing their opinion on social media.

If Tennessee had been left out of the CFP with a 13-0 record, its fans would have reacted more vociferously than when they thought former athletic director John Currie was about to hire Greg Schiano as UT's football coach.

I'm speaking hypothetically, of course. A 13-0 SEC champion wouldn't have been left out of the CFP as ACC champion Florida State was.

But FSU's omission speaks to the inconsistency of the selection process and why an expanded 12-team playoff field next season will be so welcome. At least, a Power Five conference champion won't be left on the outside looking in.

The only reason the Seminoles were omitted from the four-team field was because of an injury to their star quarterback, Jordan Travis. Otherwise, Alabama wouldn't have been the No. 4 pick behind No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

Never mind that the Seminoles won at Florida with a second-team quarterback and beat Louisville in the ACC championship game with a third-team quarterback. The committee reasoned that without Travis, Florida State wasn't one of the four best teams.

I agree with that. But if that's the deciding factor, then why was Florida State ranked No. 5 and one-loss Georgia was No. 6? Surely, Georgia is a better team than the Seminoles are without their No. 1 quarterback.

That's just one example of the inconsistency in the selection process. You also can find inconsistences when you compare last season's playoff picks to this season's.

Again, thank goodness for the 12-team playoff to come.

Perhaps, the Vols can be a part of that playoff. But their current team will have to settle for a top-25 finish.

There's something to be said for that. So what if it's a significant drop-off from last season's top-10 finish. Top-25 status still matters, particularly for a program that had so little national presence for so long until it hired Josh Heupel as its coach after a 3-7 season in 2020.

The Vols (8-4) are No. 21 in the CFP poll and will have an opportunity to move up with a victory over No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

I watched a couple of Iowa games this season. Each time, I thought I had been transported back into the 1950s. It's no secret the Hawkeyes are way behind the times offensively. They're almost as apt to score on defense or special teams as they are on offense.

ADAMS: Why Cooper Mays is my pick for Tennessee football MVP of 2023 season

Not surprisingly, Iowa lost to No. 1 playoff seed Michigan 26-0 in the Big Ten championship game. It won five of its six previous games despite averaging only 14.2 points.

Much has been made of Tennessee's offensive decline from last season when it led the country in yards and points per game. But the 2023 Vols offense is still years ahead of what Iowa has.

That will be the difference in the Citrus Bowl.

