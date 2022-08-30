The 12th Man shows out for first ticket pull of the 2022 season

Game week is finally here! The long-awaited Week One matchup versus Sam Houston is right around the corner and Aggies Nation couldn’t be more ready.

With a Texas A&M home game comes the Monday morning ticket pull for Texas A&M students with a valid sports pass, pulled according to academic classification. The ticket pull honors the most senior students and then trickles down to the incoming first-years.

To no surprise, the 12th Man takes extreme pride in this tradition with some camping overnight, for multiple nights even, to be at the front of the line come Monday morning. Patience in being the first class to pick must be worth it, right?

Check-out some snap shots from the first ticket pull of the 2022 College Football season:

The #12thMan is ready to BTHO Sam Houston State! Check out the many perspectives of a Fightin' Texas Aggie student ticket pull. 🎟👍 #gigem pic.twitter.com/OdMRFR9OM5 — 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) August 29, 2022

Good morning from Kyle Field☀️ It’s officially GAME WEEK and Ticket Pull is underway! pic.twitter.com/jImzOa1u7y — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) August 29, 2022

@HankinsAlec was first in line for @AggieFootball 12th Man ticket pull. Started camping out at 8pm on Friday. His sidekick Alex, had been there to support as well.

Alec has an 8:35am class & then a long nap! Thx for the dedication Alec & the 12th Man🏈👏👍 pic.twitter.com/RJ9UUJNxT9 — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) August 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire