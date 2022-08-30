The 12th Man shows out for first ticket pull of the 2022 season

Sean Cunningham
·1 min read

Game week is finally here! The long-awaited Week One matchup versus Sam Houston is right around the corner and Aggies Nation couldn’t be more ready.

With a Texas A&M home game comes the Monday morning ticket pull for Texas A&M students with a valid sports pass, pulled according to academic classification. The ticket pull honors the most senior students and then trickles down to the incoming first-years.

To no surprise, the 12th Man takes extreme pride in this tradition with some camping overnight, for multiple nights even, to be at the front of the line come Monday morning. Patience in being the first class to pick must be worth it, right?

Check-out some snap shots from the first ticket pull of the 2022 College Football season:

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire

Recommended Stories