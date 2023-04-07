The 12th best player in the transfer portal visits Arkansas

Eric Musselman knows he has to rebuild his backcourt. That started via the transfer portal last week when Washington’s Keyon Menifield committed.

Khalif Battle could be next.

The Temple guard is rated as the 12th best player in the transfer portal after averaging 18 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Owls last year. The 6-foot-5 wing shot 35% from 3-point range last year, too, which would have made him second on the Razorbacks’ roster last year among healthy players behind only Joseph Pinion.

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. announced his entry into the NBA Draft just about a week after the NCAA Tournament. Devo Davis and Ricky Council followed, leaving the Hogs without three starters. Guard Anthony Black is likely to announce his leaving before the deadline, as well. Smith and Black are projected Top-10 picks.

Battle started his career at Butler before transferring to Temple at COVID time. He has one year of eligibility left.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire