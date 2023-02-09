12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, awards, how to watch

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air Thursday night as the final week of the 2022 season nears its conclusion.

In what has turned into a massive event, the NFL Honors includes the unveiling of several award winners as well as the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 selections. The Colts have two prominent finalists for the Hall of Fame.

Here’s all the information you need to follow along and watch the 12th annual NFL Honors:

Event Information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ

How to Watch

National: NBC

Simulcast: Peacock, NFL Network

Streaming

fuboTV (try it free)

Host

Kelly Clarkson

NFL Awards

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists

CB Darrelle Revis

OT Joe Thomas

OT Willie Anderson

WR Torry Holt

WR Reggie Wayne

PR/KR/WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

DE Jared Allen

DE/LB DeMarcus Ware

LB Zach Thomas

DE Dwight Freeney

CB Albert Lewis

DB Ronde Barber

LB Patrick Willis

S Darren Woodson

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire