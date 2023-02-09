12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, awards, how to watch

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air Thursday night as the final week of the 2022 season nears its conclusion.

In what has turned into a massive event, the NFL Honors includes the unveiling of several award winners as well as the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 selections. The Colts have two prominent finalists for the Hall of Fame.

Here’s all the information you need to follow along and watch the 12th annual NFL Honors:

Event Information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ

How to Watch

National: NBC
Simulcast: Peacock, NFL Network

Streaming

Host

Kelly Clarkson

NFL Awards

  • AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

  • AP Coach of the Year

  • AP Comeback Player of the Year

  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

  • AP Defensive Player of the Year

  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • Best Moment of the Year

  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

  • Bud Light Celly of the Year

  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists

  • CB Darrelle Revis

  • OT Joe Thomas

  • OT Willie Anderson

  • WR Torry Holt

  • WR Reggie Wayne

  • PR/KR/WR Devin Hester

  • WR Andre Johnson

  • DE Jared Allen

  • DE/LB DeMarcus Ware

  • LB Zach Thomas

  • DE Dwight Freeney

  • CB Albert Lewis

  • DB Ronde Barber

  • LB Patrick Willis

  • S Darren Woodson

