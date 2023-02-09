12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, awards, how to watch
The 12th annual NFL Honors will air Thursday night as the final week of the 2022 season nears its conclusion.
In what has turned into a massive event, the NFL Honors includes the unveiling of several award winners as well as the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 selections. The Colts have two prominent finalists for the Hall of Fame.
Here’s all the information you need to follow along and watch the 12th annual NFL Honors:
Event Information
Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ
How to Watch
National: NBC
Simulcast: Peacock, NFL Network
Streaming
fuboTV (try it free)
Host
Kelly Clarkson
NFL Awards
AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
AP Coach of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Best Moment of the Year
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Bud Light Celly of the Year
NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
CB Darrelle Revis
OT Joe Thomas
OT Willie Anderson
WR Torry Holt
WR Reggie Wayne
PR/KR/WR Devin Hester
WR Andre Johnson
DE Jared Allen
DE/LB DeMarcus Ware
LB Zach Thomas
DE Dwight Freeney
CB Albert Lewis
DB Ronde Barber
LB Patrick Willis
S Darren Woodson