128-unit housing complex proposed for Mount Auburn Avenue

Aug. 9—AUBURN — Developer A.R. Building Co. of Pennsylvania is looking to build a mix of 128 one- and two-bedroom apartments on Mount Auburn Avenue, complete with a clubhouse, gym and pool.

The units would be spread between two four-story buildings connected by the clubhouse on land abutting BJ's Wholesale Club, according to a plan filed with the city on Friday.

Eight months ago, Mayor Jason Levesque used his "State of the City" address to call for substantially more housing here.

"This new market rate housing project reinforces that Auburn is an attractive city to invest in," he said Monday. "We have an ever-growing demand from people all over New England to live, work and take advantage of the great recreational opportunities Auburn has to offer. It's clear to me that Auburn is finally starting to realize its potential."

A.R. Building Co. is described as owning and managing "over 9,000 luxury residential rental properties nationally," in the filing.

This would be the company's first project in Maine, but it has been branching into the Northeast since 2014 with projects ranging from 86 to 228 units in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"Our buildings are defined by their high-quality durable materials, such as brick facades and granite countertops in kitchens," Director of Development Emily Mitchell wrote in the filing memo. "Our units also feature maximized natural light, large porches, spacious interiors, elevatored buildings, individual laundries and walk-in closets."

The build is expected to take 24 to 36 months and will start as soon as city permits are in place, Mitchell said.

The project will head to the Auburn Planning Board in September.