The first modern Olympic Games began 125 years ago

on April 6, 1896 in Athens, Greece

The 10-day event was officially known as the Games of the I Olympiad

and included 241 athletes from 14 countries competing in 43 events

An American named James Connolly became the first Olympic champion of the modern Games

winning the triple jump

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, delayed by a year

are set to run from July 23 to August 8