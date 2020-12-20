With quarterback chaos, what's in store for the Giants and the rest of the NFC East?

MMA Weekly

Four fighters who competed on Saturday's UFC Vegas 17 fight card earned Performance of the Night bonuses worth an extra $50,0000. Stephen Thompson, Rob Font, Marcin Tybura, and Jimmy Flick were awarded the incentives announced the fight promotion following the event. For Thompson, it was the seventh time in his UFC tenure that he's taken home a bonus. "Wonderboy" faced No. 11 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal in the fight card's main event and shut him out on the scorecards. Thompson put on a striking clinic with his elusive footwork and precision punching. Font earned his bonus first-round finish of Marlon Moraes. Moraes entered the bout ranked No. 3 in the bantamweight division while Font was ranked No. 11. Moraes was able to take Font down in the early going but couldn't keep him grounded. Once Font got to his feet, he dominated Moraes with his striking. After dropping Moraes, Font finished him with a series of strikes on the ground. RELATED > Jose Aldo addresses military patch worn in UFC Vegas 17 bout Tybura was awarded a bonus for his second-round stoppage of Greg Hardy in their heavywegiht match to kick of Saturday's main card. Hardy looked sharp on his feet and had Tybura in struggling in the opening round. Tybura was able to take Hardy down and dominate him on the ground. The final bonus awarded went to flyweight Jimmy Flick for his first-round submission win over Cody Durden in preliminary fight card action. Flick pulled off a flying triangle choke to secure the win and a bonus. UFC Vegas 17 featured 12 bouts. Nine fights went the distance, two ended in knockouts, and one resulted in a submission finish.