Greg Schiano and Rutgers react after a 23-7 loss to Penn State
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights react to a tough 23-7 loss to Penn State.
A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.
Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.
The Steelers game status report is nothing but bad news for Pittsburgh.
Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.
The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.
Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.
Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins ripped Paul George for his recent harsh criticism of Doc Rivers.
Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict, a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for an on-field infraction, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas, according to court records. Online records for Las Vegas Justice Court said Burfict was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. The records did not list a defense attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf about the allegation.
The ultimate trick play worked by Kai Millner in an Arizona HS game
The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]
Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?
Nothing about Russell Westbrook is typical, including this exchange he had with Ish Smith once being traded to the Wizards.
"He's got an incredible gift of arriving in the six-yard box as a wide man," Lampard said. "I was delighted he got his goal."
The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. ''It's hard doing any 24 things consecutively - I have trouble doing two in a row.,'' Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joked after his team provided him with his 102nd victory in South Bend, three behind all-time Irish leader Knute Rockne. Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards.
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back one of the members of last year's title team to run it back.
A moment of carelessness cost Brooks Koepka a cut in the final PGA Tour event of 2020.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Did the Dolphins' quarterback plans for Week 13 just get leaked?
How far did Ohio State QB Justin Fields run to make a block?
Members of the Philadelphia 76es give thoughts on the hire of Doc Rivers and the firing of coach Brett Brown.