Greg Schiano and Rutgers react after a 23-7 loss to Penn State

The Associated Press

The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. ''It's hard doing any 24 things consecutively - I have trouble doing two in a row.,'' Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joked after his team provided him with his 102nd victory in South Bend, three behind all-time Irish leader Knute Rockne. Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards.