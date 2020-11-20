Here are 12 young players on the Jets that you should watch during the final half of the season

Sam Darnold running for a TD vs. Broncos

The most important thing left for the Jets this season their quarterback quandary, whether it’s reviving the career of Sam Darnold or their quest for Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 overall pick.

But that’s not the only thing. There’s also a larger youth movement afoot.

Slowly but surely the Jets have begun to turn this season over to some of the more impressive young players on their roster – players they hope will be a big part of a quick turnaround in the coming years. Sometimes the change has been slowed by injuries. Sometimes it’s been forced.

But more than a dozen players age 24 or under will likely play key roles on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and perhaps nine could be in their starting lineup. And that’s without Darnold (23), too. Some of these players are clearly big building blocks in GM Joe Douglas’ rebuilding plan. Some have some work to do to solidify their future.

Here’s a guide to which young players to watch and why over the final seven games:

QB Sam Darnold, 23 – The Jets believe he’ll return to action next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, giving him a six-game sprint to save his future. Play well and steal a win or two, and the Jets won’t be in position to draft his replacement. Play poorly and they’ll either have to take Trevor Lawrence No. 1 or at least consider Justin Fields if they’re drafting second.

LT Mekhi Becton, 21 – He’s been everything the Jets could’ve hoped for and more. He’s been a dominant blocker and an anchor of the Jets’ line when he’s been healthy. He’s only been primarily responsible for three sacks all season, which is remarkable for a rookie. It seems clear Douglas got his first first-round pick right.

WR Denzel Mims, 23 – Injuries to his hamstrings set back his rookie season and his first three games have been middling (10 catches, 146 yards, no touchdowns). Much of that has to do with the Jets’ overall offensive problems, though. The Jets are convinced he’ll have a breakout game down the stretch. They love his potential and think he could be true No. 1 receiver, or a very dangerous No. 2 to someone else.

RB La’Mical Perine, 22 – Privately the Jets rave about his potential and his surprising explosiveness, yet he still splits time and plays second-fiddle to 38-year-old Frank Gore. That’s indefensible. Some in the Jets organization believe that will change down the stretch, but it’s been said before. For now, Perine has 47 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown, plus 10 catches for 49 yards. He’s capable of more, but he needs the opportunity

DT Quinnen Williams, 22 – Douglas has warmed to him as a cornerstone of his defense. He has been an excellent run-stuffer this season and pretty good as a pass rusher. The Jets would love to see more consistency at getting pressures and more productivity (he has three sacks), but they still believe his upside is potentially dominant.

DT John Franklin-Myers, 24 – Speaking of dominant, that’s how Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams described this former fourth-round pick of the Rams. He said “You’re going to see a dominant player in him, especially rushing the passer. I think he’s just scratched the surface.” That hasn’t exactly happened. He has just one sack and none in the last four games. But Williams insists it’s coming.

S Ashtyn Davis, 24 – Billed as a game-changer in the secondary, his action was limited most of the season until Bradley McDougald got hurt. Mostly he’s been erratic, but he’ll be needed even more the rest of the way with all the injuries to the Jets’ secondary. He might even play a little cornerback, too.

CB Bless Austin, 24 – The Jets secondary hasn’t been good at all, but Austin has been the bright spot. He’s been as erratic as any of their corners, but he’s flashed potential as an unexpected starter and the Jets believe he’s got a big upside. He’ll be their main guy down the stretch with so many others now gone.

CB Bryce Hall, 23 – With Pierre Desir cut and Brian Poole out for the season, the path is clear for this fifth-round rookie who’s debut had been long delayed by injuries and COVID-19. The Jets thought he was a steal when they drafted him, and now will get a chance to see why. He played about half the game in his debut last week. He’ll probably be a starter the rest of the way.

TE Chris Herndon, 24 – He has been perhaps the most disappointing player on the roster both for his lack of production (14 catches, 101 yards) and his mistakes. The Jets spent the summer hyping this former fourth-round pick, but never got him involved and don’t seem to trust him to involve him now. He’s got seven games to make an impact or he’s unlikely to be back in 2021.

DE Bryce Huff, 22 – When Gregg Williams raved about Franklin-Myers, he talked up Huff, too, saying the undrafted free agent from Memphis “has things that I can’t coach – some very, very good instincts.” He’s mostly been a rotational player and hasn’t really turned those instincts into production, but his playing time should steadily increase down the stretch.

DE Jabari Zuniga, 23 – His rookie season is just getting started after spending most of it on injured reserve. He’s played only 28 snaps in two games and hasn’t been noticeable. But the Jets were high enough on his talent that they drafted him in the third round. As long as he’s healthy, they’re going to want to see what he can do