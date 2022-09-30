12 years after being fired, Josh McDaniels set to face off against Broncos

Twelve years after being fired by the team, Josh McDaniels is set to face off against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

McDaniels is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and he’s off to a poor start, with the 0-3 Raiders the only winless team remaining in the league.

McDaniels went 11-17 during his time with the Broncos, including a 3-9 start in 2010 before being fired 12 weeks into the season. His spying scandal before a London game against the San Franciso 49ers was the last straw for late former owner Pat Bowlen.

One week after the NFL fined the Broncos and McDaniels for a staff member filming a 49ers walkthrough practice, McDaniels was fired. He then had a brief stint with the St. Louis Rams before returning to the New England Patriots, where he remained through the 2021 season.

In 2018, McDaniels had an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts to become their new head coach, but he backed out of the deal and remained in New England instead. Four years later, the Raiders made him their new coach.

McDaniels was a diaster in Denver and his roster management was extremely poor. He’s a smart offensive mind, but he wasn’t ready to be a head coach with the Broncos. He’s now getting a second chance in Las Vegas and while things are off to a rocky start, McDaniels will aim to get his team back on track when he faces off against his old team on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire