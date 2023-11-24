12 years ago today, the Texas Longhorns defeated Texas A&M with walk-off field goal

The Texas A&M Aggies were set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC at the end of the 2011 season. As a result, it seemed they wouldn’t play the Texas Longhorns ever again.

Texas and Texas A&M had records of 6-4 and 6-5, respectively, and both teams were eagerly anticipating what could be their last game against each other.

The Longhorns’ offense struggled throughout the game, but with just 48 seconds left and the ball barely over midfield, hopes for a field goal looked bleak. Then came quarterback Case McCoy.

Case, younger brother of Texas legend Colt McCoy, had just 110 passing yards on the day and struggled to move the ball downfield. It was his legs that put the Texas Longhorns in prime position for a game-winning field goal.

McCoy scrambled for his life for a gain of 25 yards to put Texas at the A&M 23-yard line and set up Justin Tucker for the biggest kick of his life.

Tucker came in with three seconds left to nail the game-winning field goal, cementing himself as a Texas Longhorns legend.

This will be the last year that Texas and Texas A&M don’t play against each other in football until next season when the Longhorns officially move to the SEC.

The Texas Longhorns lead the all-time series, 76-37-5.

Happy Thanksgiving Longhorns Thank God we get this back next year pic.twitter.com/V7jLBIcOfN — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) November 23, 2023

